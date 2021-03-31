Dubai: Bollywood stars honor beauty pageant – News

A first beauty contest of its kind to be held in the city will bring together women from different backgrounds and showcase their talent.

Miss & Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021 announces the first edition of a beauty pageant that aims to empower and recognize women of all age groups. Hosted by Naari by Srishti, the competition will see shortlisted contestants undergo rigorous pre-event training in areas such as fashion, dance, makeup, ramp, camera, dress style and speaking.

Guests to this competition will include Bollywood actors Padmini Kolhapure, Bhagyashree and TV star Sooraj Thapar.

Contestants will be groomed by Rita Gangwani and Varun Katyal and the show will be directed by acclaimed prop designer Akassh K Aggarwal and choreographer Radha Shah.

The show will be hosted by actor Aman Yatan Verma. The competition jury includes actor Aarti Nagpal, Ms. India International 2018, Kareena Gehi, Reena Rai and Dr. Ajay Sahai.

Commenting on the event, organizer Srishti Tiwari said: “ Since this is our first edition of IISA & Miss and Ms. International Queen Dubai, we are really excited. We received an excellent reception both for the prizes and for the competition because it is one of a kind. Through these awards, we will have the honor of celebrating the achievements of some truly idealistic and inspiring women, while the competition will encourage and empower women to stay strong and embrace their inner beauty. “

The event will take place on April 9 from 6:30 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton M Square, Mankhool, Dubai.

Registration can be done via – [email protected] / +971521479370