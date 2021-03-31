Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are “Gogo and Gogi” for their grandchildren | Entertainment





Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are known as “Gogo and Gogi” by their grandchildren. The son of screen legends Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner recently welcomed baby Buddy into the world and the ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’ ​​actor explained that the little one would follow his cousins. And would use unusual terms for his grandparents. He said: “Starting with the first child of my brother or sister, they are Gogo and Gogi. My father, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and the My mother’s nickname in life was Gogo. So that’s what the kids call it. “ Wyatt thinks fatherhood is “unbelievable”, although that is also “everything [he] didn’t know “it was going to be. He gushed out, “It’s amazing. It’s everything you didn’t know it would be. I think all you hope it’s gonna be is like a mishmash in your mind before it happened. really happen and after it happens everything that has happened before it’s almost like [it never happened]. “ And Wyatt thinks becoming a dad has “erased” half of his past so he can focus on his new life. He added to “Entertainment Tonight”: “Biologically I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half of your life before you’ve lived there. “And now it’s about him and your family and trying to balance everything and time and amazing new problems, amazing problems to have.” [It] it can’t be better. “ The new dad, meanwhile, made his debut as the new Captain America in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “It’s fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a minute,” Russell snaps. In assuming the new role, the actor plays John Walker, a decorated military veterinarian and medal of honor chosen by the US government to succeed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America. Russell explains that he didn’t hold back when taking over Captain America from Evans, expressing that “it’s different,” adding: “Obviously I’m not trying to do what Chris Evans did. “ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney +.

