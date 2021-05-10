From Alia Bhatt to Kylie Jenner: Walk into 5 Bollywood and Hollywood Celebrity-Approved Homes





Millennials, with their unique aesthetic sensitivities, have inspired a whole range of design vocabulary of their own, from millennial pink accents, clean, all-white interiors with pops of bright color, neon signs, plants and flowers. oversized interiors, original posters doubling as reminders for self-love, avant-garde installations with mood lighting, and more. Some of your favorite celebrities have also followed this upbeat interior design trend, giving their followers some Pinterest-worthy corners through home updates. If you’re looking to give your home a seasonal makeover to enjoy your avocado toast and kombucha on a more appropriate background, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Kylie Jenner, and more. Ananya Panday While the actor’s Pali Hill home echoes contemporary luxury, his favorite corner of the house also the most grammatical spot on his social media lends a youthful and fun vibe. A perfect balance between clean geometric lines and curvilinear surfaces is characterized here. You’ll spot a few standout pieces, including an ornate turquoise console and bright, leafy houseplants, along with a printed armchair, against a clean background. With its greenhouse-style structure, the frame also allows plenty of sunlight to come in from all sides. Alia bhatt With its all-white palette, whitewashed brick walls, movie theater lightbox, and golden pineapple-print cushions, Alia Bhatt’s Juhu apartment is as millennial as it gets. Majestic works of art dot the house and stand out against its pristine backdrop. The space is filled with mood lighting, dotted with lamps, chandeliers and pendant lights. Bhatt’s home office, which resides in the same building, also follows a similar original aesthetic, highlighting the star’s love for everything millennial. Kylie jenner I told Martyn that I wanted a fresh and fun vibe to match how I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink and wanted a lot of it! Kylie jenner once revealed about his $ 800 million mansion in Los Angeles. Andy Warhol’s silkscreen prints of Marilyn Monroe lining the staircase, works from the Damien Hirsts I Love You series in the dining room and a neon pink sign in his bedroom reading The Kiss Was Beautiful The Entrepreneur’s House Definitely sets a benchmark for millennium approved homes. The occasional bursts of greenery against snow-capped all-white interiors, faux fur trims on furniture, and edgy light fixtures further add to the youthful energy of Jenner’s home. Sonakshi sinha Sonakshi Sinha’s apartment in Mumbai was recently renovated by interior designer Rupin Suchak, who also renovated Alia Bhatt’s home office. Soothing shades of pastel support the living room furniture that stands against a crisp white backdrop. The highlight of the actor’s house has to be his bar-style pantry, a sure-fire treat for all Toy story fans, thanks to its red neon sign that spells out the classic Buzz Lightyear quote, To Infinity and Beyond. A blush pink reading nook, hanging light installations in durable materials, and succulents in different nooks add to the millennial vibe of this celebrity home. Jacqueline Fernandez Recently redone, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mumbai apartment showcases all the millennial-friendly elements, from whitewashed walls to delicate millennial pink accents in every section. The three-bedroom space is packed with Instagram-worthy nooks, its cozy living room which includes an all-white reading and painting nook (don’t miss the floral shades and leafy plants here), and a special music nook with an ivory piano. . Whether you love it for its subtle play of pretty pastels or for its use of hygge accessories, there is something to inspire here. Also read: 6 of the prettiest, most Instagrammable corners in the homes of your favorite Bollywood stars 12 photos and videos that take you inside Parineeti Chopra’s super stylish and minimalist home in Mumbai

