Porsha Williams gets fiance Simon Guobadias name tattoo





Their love will last forever now, right? Porsha Williams revealed over the weekend that she had fiance Simon Guobadia’s name tattooed on her neck. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 39, threw the bomb on Saturday’s episode of “Dish Nation”, telling her co-stars, “I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show off when you love someone. She added, “I got my fiance’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” Sherri Shepherd, who started the conversation by joking that her son didn’t care if she got a tattoo in his honor, asked Williams why she chose her neck, and she replied that “it doesn’t of badness”. Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement on May 10 after dating for a month. The groom-to-be was previously married to Williams’ friend Falynn Guobadia. “RHOA” star Porsha Williams confirmed she was engaged to Simon Guobadia earlier this month. Instagram The reality TV star is currently planning three weddings in Guobadia. Hes African, so was going to have an indigenous law and a customary ceremony, and a regular marriage, then was going to have another marriage in one of the houses that is outside the country, she explained in a previous episode. of “Dish Nation. “ This will be Williams’ second marriage, as she was previously married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Their marriage and subsequent divorce were discussed on the Bravo show. Williams was also engaged to Dennis McKinley, the father of their 2-year-old daughter Pilar.

