Five Bollywood Cricket Related Movies You Must Watch





Bollywood and sport have been a great combination for many decades. Cricket in particular has been one of the main sports story ideas for Bollywood. We have seen many great cricket related movies over the years, and we rate our 5 best cricket related movies of all time in Bollywood. Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About NZ Practice Game In UK 5) Ferrari Ki Sawaari The film is a classic example of how fathers will go out of their way to make sure they keep their promises and follow their children’s dreams. Rusy, played by Sharman Joshi, is a man beyond honesty, and he has promised his son that he will pay his expenses for a cricket camp that will take him to Lord’s, the home of cricket. To make his son’s wish come true, he has to resort to welcoming the very first act of dishonesty, and the way the movie escalates from there makes it a staple. It’s a good family movie, and people of all ages would be in awe of the ending. 4) Patiala House Another classic film by Akshay Kumar in which he does not yet fail to impress audiences with the story and his dedicated acting. He plays the part of Gattu, who is in a major conflict to follow his father’s orders or pursue his dream of playing for the England cricket team. The film also features Anushka Sharma, wife of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, and she plays a pivotal role in the film. It’s a decent family drama film and keeps audiences entertained from start to finish. 3) Iqbal Iqbal is one of the most underrated films from a cricket and Bollywood film industry perspective. Shreyas Talpade stars in the film and was assisted by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Iqbal, a deaf and dumb cricketer with a lot of potential, and his sister, mother and coach are the only people who believe in his abilities and know that he will overcome his disability to fulfill his dream of playing cricket for the ‘India. This film is a film to watch and cherish for cricket fans. 2) Kai Po Che Kai Po Che is the Bollywood remake of Chetan Bhagat’s famous book “Three Mistakes in My Life”. It stars actors like Rajkumar Rao and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who lived up to the hype of the book created. The film shows the hardships people have to go through to play cricket and the various obstacles along their journey. Their complex and arduous journey and their significant obstacles make the film so exciting and retain audiences. Lagaan What could be better than a film about people coming together to fight for their rights and win with the help of a cricket match? Lagaan is also seen as the start of the Indian team’s dominance in cricket. Aamir Khan won several accolades for this film. The film shows how a cricket match determines the livelihood of the eleven players who play and the whole village. The bet is that if the villagers led by Aamir Khan win, they won’t have to pay taxes to the British for the next three years, and if they don’t, they will have to pay double the taxes next month. Overall, this is a great movie for movie and cricket fanatics to watch. If you’re a cricket fan, these five movies are must-haves and should be at the top of your watch list. These movies tend to be excellent when watched with family and friends.







