Princess Diana’s butler on Martin Bashir’s disrespectful call

Princess Diana’s former butler has claimed Martin Bashir once made the late royal cry after hearing him talk badly about her on the phone.

Paul Burrell, who worked for the beloved princess for 10 years, revealed that the British journalist calls him weekly to unearth intimate details about his boss’s personal life. These phone calls came after Diana’s famous BBC interview with Martin in 1995, in which she made several shocking statements about her relationship with Prince Charles and the Royal Family.

During the conversations, Martin reportedly used dismissive language in reference to Diana and complained about his reluctance to open up to him.

(Image credit: Getty)

As it turns out, the princess was in the room for one of those incriminating phone calls – and heard every word Martin said about it.

“I heard her footsteps coming to my pantry, and as she walked in she said, ‘Who is this? Paul told the Sun.

Paul Burrell and Princess Diana (Image Credit: Photo by Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images)

“I said ‘Martin’ and she said ‘Shh’ and put her ear next to mine.”

Martin continued to speak on the other end of the line, completely unaware that Diana was listening.

“Martin was very disrespectful, everything was ‘she’ this and ‘she’ that,” recalls Paul. “He was asking where she was and, ‘Did she go out with one of her boyfriends again?'”

According to Paul, the Panorama presenter suggested that Diana was deliberately evasive.

“He also spoke as if she was voluptuous,” he said. “He was complaining that she wasn’t taking his calls and sharing with him as much as he wanted. It was a very uncomfortable time.”

Diana was naturally rocked by the phone call, after having had positive interactions with Martin. “Whenever he addressed her in person, he was always very polite and called her ‘Your Royal Highness’,” said Paul.

“After I hung up the phone she looked distraught and said, ‘How could he be like that?'”

This disturbing realization shattered Diana’s trust in Martin, causing her to sever their friendship entirely.

“I knew by the look she gave me as the tide turned,” Paul said. “I knew that was the end of his friendship with Martin.”

The royal icon felt so “betrayed” that she “burst into tears and fled the room.”

“She had wanted to help him, she had offered him a worldwide exclusive career,” explained Paul. “But she realized that all he wanted was to get her out as much as possible.”

This is not the first time that Martin Bashir has been accused of using questionable tactics to obtain information from Princess Diana.

A recent investigation into the BBC journalist’s interview with the late royal in 1995 revealed that he had shown fake bank statements to his brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to her. The findings of the investigation were publicly addressed by Prince William, who claimed that the BBC’s “lies” in their interview with Princess Diana had made her parents’ relationship worse. He also called for the interview to never be broadcast again, rejecting its “legitimacy” and condemning it for letting the public down.

Martin, who resigned from the BBC on May 14, has since apologized for his conduct, calling his forging bank documents a “stupid thing to do”. However, he continued to defend the credibility of the interview, insisting that the documents had “nothing to do with Princess Diana’s personal choice to participate in the interview”.