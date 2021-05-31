After Pushpa, Allu Arjun will make a film in the direction of Koratala Siva. But this film will take some time to be made due to other Koratala projects.

Thus, at 123telugu, we had already reported that Bunny was in talks with several Telugu directors for a project. The latest rumor in Allu’s camp is that Bunny is also planning to make a purely Hindi film.

He is in talks with a few directors and discussions are underway at the moment. It will be really interesting to see which director Bunny chooses for his Bollywood project.

Articles that may interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food