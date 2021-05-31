Joan Allen: I Led a Life Separated from Hollywood | Entertainment





Joan Allen “led a very separate life” from Hollywood. The 64-year-old actress does not live in Los Angeles and has always made a concerted effort to stay out of the limelight, despite the success she has enjoyed over the years. The Oscar-nominated star – who has appeared in films like ‘Room’ and ‘The Bourne Supremacy’ – explained, “It wasn’t really a choice to say, no, I’m not going to pursue this path. But I made choices not to live in Los Angeles and not to socialize with, you know, the circuit or whatever, or attend things to be more visible. “I think there is something to be said for not being seen, but then for bringing people’s memories of you back to life. I have led a life very separate from it all by choice. It is by choice.” Joan has enjoyed working with some of the biggest names in cinema over the years. However, she remains a private person and is happy to have largely managed to stay out of the spotlight. She told The Independent: “I’m a very private person, and that’s just who I am. I sometimes pinch myself when I think of everyone I’ve worked with, and I’m so grateful for all of these experiences. , but I really enjoyed the privacy of my life as much as all of that, if not more. “I am grateful that I was able to maintain great confidentiality.” Joan’s latest role sees her star in the new horror drama miniseries “Lisey’s Story”. It’s her first screen role in over five years and Joan admits to being “selective” about her film and television projects. She said: “I am very selective about what I pick and choose. “For me doing eight shows a week is a big emotional commitment. I’m not one of those actors who find it hard to let go [a character] come on, but I go in so deep when it happens. It’s a little intimidating to do it over and over again. “

