Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome was closed during Arclight’s mass shutdown – The





Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters announced the closure of their theaters nationwide on April 12, leaving Southern California to lose approximately 300 movie screens. Included in the mass shutdown was Hollywood’s famous Cinerama Dome. Steven DeVorkin, longtime Angeleno and former Corsair editor from 1974, cites the construction of the Cinerama Dome as a key part of his life. “I watched them build [the Dome] when I was 9 in ’63 … At the construction site they had pictures of Alfred E. Newman in place … The movie was Its a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, coming to this theater in 1963 They were promoting it as a big, leading movie at the Cinerama Dome, ”he said. “It was the first theater built entirely using a geodesic dome. We were looking forward to the 1964 World’s Fair, ”said DeVorkin. “It was the future. It was the booming future that we were all promised and here it was in Hollywood.” Architecturally, the Cinerama Dome is one of the last such cinematic domes in the world. The design was created by renowned architect Welton Becket, who also produced the plan for the Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica. Its rare geodesic structure, formed of cement, combined with the use of three projectors and a 90-foot curved screen, offered viewers a unique cinematic experience. The theater and marquee were declared historic and cultural monuments in 1998 by the Los Angeles Department of Planning. I hope someone takes over … and turns it into a place for film preservation and exploration … [showcasing] presentation movies, which is sort of counterintuitive in streaming these days, ”Devorkin said. Los Angeles moviegoers have taken to social media sites to express their mourning for the Dome. Users share stories from their favorite viewings and express their passion for preserving the theater. Ben Steinberg, a fervent patron of the Cinerama Dome, created a petition and donation page to restart its operation. Before the pandemic, I went to Arclight cinemas and more specifically the Cinerama Dome, probably twice a week. It was basically a ritual or a routine for me … So when I saw that they were announcing that they were going to close forever, I knew that we would have to find a way to save the Dome, a Steinberg said. The petition calls on well-known studios like Amazon, Walt Disney Studios, Apple and Netflix to step in and save the legacy of the theater. As of May 24, he had collected more than 25,000 signatures. This is not the first time that the Dome has faced critical changes. In 1998, the architectural design of the Dome was threatened; Arclight plans to demolish its plaza, ticket offices and marquee to create a restaurant and add stadium-style seating. Advocacy groups have banded together to preserve its original structure, as seen today, with some additional screen and acoustics improvements. Over the past year, restaurants and concert halls have struggled to keep the lights on without the belongings of their dedicated patrons. Cinemas, even well-known chains, are no exception. Angelenos hopes their collective voices can once again turn the tides for the Cinerama Dome, preserving a piece of Hollywood history and rekindling its legacy for years to come.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos