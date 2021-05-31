Toronto actor Paul Soles of the 1960s animated series Spider-Man has died at the age of 90

Toronto actor Paul Soles, who starred in Stan Lee and Hermey the Elf’s original animated series “Spider-Man” in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” has passed away.

His sister, Ruth-Ellen Soles, says he died of natural causes last Wednesday at his home in Toronto.

He was 90 years old.

Soles was the first actor to play teenage Peter Parker and his onscreen arachnid-powered alter-ego in “Spider-Man” in the 1960s.

In an interview with The Canadian Press in 2018, he said he was initially “lost” on how to describe the role, in part because he didn’t feel like a superhero growing up.

But it turned out that Lee wanted Spidey to have more human characteristics than the other heroes of the time. Soles said he identified with the teenage character’s feeling of being an outsider among his peers.

“I was like the proverbial 19-pound weakling getting sand kicked in the face,” Soles said.

“I never thought of myself as a superhero or how he would sound. But as it turned out over the years, apparently that’s what Lee intended.”

Soles was born and raised in Toronto to parents Arthur L. Soles and Lillian (née Goodfellow), of Polish / Lithuanian Jewish descent. He had two siblings.

“He was a great person, he was a nice person, he was an ethical person, he was extremely funny,” Ruth-Ellen Soles said in an interview Monday.

Soles worked at radio stations while studying at Western University in London, Ont., And dropped out after his third year to work full-time with the company, which led him to accept a job in a NATO military air base in Germany in the 1950s.

In 1962 he returned to Toronto, married Jean (née Allan), and served as a longtime co-host on CBC-TV’s “Take-30”.

His other credits around this time included CBC-TV’s comedy sketch comedy “Charlie had one but he didn’t like it, so he gave it to us” and the public broadcaster’s game show “This Is The Law”.

Soles has also performed on stage in Canada and the United States, but his roles as Spider-Man and Hermey, the misfit elf and Rudolph’s sidekick from the 1964 stop-motion animation special are become part of the cultural lexicon. They would make him a staple of comic book conventions for years to come.

“Spider-Man” was produced in Canada and the United States and aired on ABC from 1967 to 1970 with a predominantly Canadian distribution.

Soles said his upbringing helped him identify with the teenage angst of the likeable neighborhood superhero, noting that he sometimes felt as if he was not accepted “by the vast majority” then that he was growing up Jewish in Toronto from 1930.

“It helped me find some common ground so I could at least play the character with these characteristics, with these qualities that I think Stan had in mind,” he said.

“That, in a way, was kind of a connection and why it was fun doing the character.”

Soles’ honors included a 2017 Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor in the “My 90-Year Old Roommate” digital series. He was deeply attached to his craft and also had passions for cars, jazz music and aviation, his family says.

“I idolized him and wanted to do whatever he did and let me do with him,” his sister said.

“And to everyone I’ve spoken to over the years, the first thing that always came out of their mouths was ‘He was such a decent and kind person,’ and I’m proud of that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 31, 2021.