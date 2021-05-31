Everything we know about HBO Maxs’ upcoming Gossip Girl revival

Photo: Gossip Girl / HBO Max

Hey Upper East Siders Word on the street is that Gossip Girl is getting a hot new reboot in July on HBO Max. But will it live up to the hype of the original series? Only time will tell. Until then, XOXO, Gossip Girl.

That’s right! If you haven’t heard, the infamous teen drama show Gossip Girl, which launched the careers of actresses like Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, will be getting a flashy overhaul this summer. This new show, which is tagged as a reboot is actually more of a sequel, will take place eight years after the events of the original series, exploring more recent ones, Gen-Z Questions. Also, it will come as a limited streaming show with 10 one-hour episodes, instead of the classic cable TV format.

The official HBO Max synopsis for the highly anticipated series reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York City private school teens are introduced to social surveillance of Gossip Girl.” . The Prestige series will address how social media and the New York City landscape itself have changed in the years since.

Also last week, the Trailer was finally released for the highly anticipated series enthralling audiences around the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the series ahead of its July 8 release:

Return of talent on and off screen

First and foremost, the incredible Kristen bell will reprise her role as the voice of Gossip Girls, having provided sassy narration for all six seasons of the original show. His return is the delight of fans; especially for those who are still unsure of the new series, his dedication has certainly given him a new level of credibility and excitement. And while this casting news has been around for a while, it was still nice to hear her voice in the new trailer for the reboot, in which she teases the return of the GGs.

But Bell isn’t the only Gossip Girl regular to return in the reboot. Costume designer from the original shows, Eric Daman, will also help direct the new show. A creative force in the industry, he has helped on everything from Billions and The Carrie Diaries. In Speaking with Vogue, he was delighted with his enthusiasm to elevate the 2021 fashion in Gossip Girl in terms of inclusiveness and the diversity. It’s exciting to be able to reinvent and play with gender, gender norms and what that means inside the costumes.

The costumes are still the girls ‘uniform and the boys’ uniform, but inside of that there is a room to play with, adding more neutral pieces and making it contemporary and inclusive. He also spoke of the fun of incorporating more contemporary fashion trends into the new show, such as athleisure. Other talents such as creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will also return to the series as executive producers.

So far, there is no news on whether any of the original cast will return to the series. However, since the new Gossip Girl is just set in a different time, rather than being a redesign, it means Blair Waldorf, Serena Van der Woodsen, Nate Archibald, Chuck Bass, and Dan Humphrey still exist in this world. Is it too crazy to think that they might intersect with the new top Gen Z elites? Either way, fingers are crossed for a comeback or at least a cameo from this iconic cast.

A new diverse cast

As for the new Gossip Girl characters, they are set to be a much more diverse group than in the original series, whether by ethnic, gender, or gender identity. And that is perhaps what excites the public the most. After all, Gossip Girl is set in New York City, one of the most diverse cities in the world. So you would think the show would represent more identities than the Cis character, White (okay, they had one. LBGT character in Eric Van Der Woodsen). Heres to hope that the the comeback corrects some of the shortcomings of the original show illustrating a more representative world.

Showrunner Joshua Safran was talking at Hollywood journalist about these new standards of inclusiveness, saying, “there wasn’t a lot of representation the first time on the show Even when I went to a private school in New York in the 90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So this time the threads are not white. There is a lot of queer content on this show. A lot of it is about how the world looks like now, where the wealth and privilege come from, and how you deal with it.

Broadcast details for the new show have been available for some time. New faces include Evan Mock playing Akeno Menzies, Savannah Smith playing Monet de Haan, Emily Alyn Lind playing Audrey Hope, Whitney Peak playing Zoya Lott, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Thomas Doherty playing Max Wolfe, Zin Moreno playing Luna La, and Tavi Gevinson playing Kate Keller. Some are seasoned actors with previous movie and TV credits, while others are entirely new faces to the industry.

And not much is known about these new students from St. Judes and Constance Billiards, this ensemble cast should fill the roles of the original cast. There’s bound to be another classic Blair character, the socialite type Serena, and a personality-seeking alien via Dan. And through it all, fans will of course be trying to find out which one is behind Gossip Girl.

Rewrite Gossip Girl for the Contemporary Era

the original show took place from 2007 to 2012, but as we are now almost a decade later in 2021, changes of course need to be made to the world of shows. On the one hand, the Gossip Girl blog would be converted to a global social media platform instead of the blog-like website it was hosted on before, according to to reporter Brian Moylan. Welcome to the world of influencers, likes and turns.

The series will surely tackle the issues in a more sensitive way, after Chuck Bass’s original character was criticized for his sexual harassment and sometimes misogynistic behavior as a result of #Me tootime. Of course, there will be more drama, which is almost always based on bad behavior. But important questions like these will most certainly be treated with more care and with a more contemporary lens.

And if that doesn’t convince you, according to a lot of people working on the show, there’s a monumental twist to the show that changes absolutely everything. According to Moylan, “the ‘twist’ that apparently exists but is so super secret that showrunner Josh Safran can’t even whisper it to me with confidence.” We can’t wait to discover all the secrets that will be revealed.

Gossip Girl will premiere on HBO Max July 8e, 2021.

Through Lana Nguyen

