Ubah Hassan helps Talbots launch its 10th partnership with Dress For Success





57 Talbots model Ubah Hassan, who will be familiar to Bravo fans as a featured personality on the popular reality series The Real Housewives of New York, helps Talbots celebrate its 10th partnership with Dress for Success. The retailer tapped the vivacious star to model the Talbots Empower Suit, which is now available in all Talbots stores and online. Over the past decade, Talbots has raised more than $10 million for Dress for Success, the renowned global nonprofit organization that empowers unemployed and underemployed women by providing them with the tools and skills they need. they need to progress professionally and achieve economic independence. This is also the third time that the Canadian-Somali model has appeared in one of Talbots' campaigns highlighting its Dress for Success partnership. The soft and comfortable Empower suit in chic and versatile denim features a blazer, $179, and wide-leg pants, $129, and from today until March 3, 30% of net profits of the outfit will be donated directly to the organization. . Additionally, starting today and running through March 17, Talbots will be collecting monetary donations for Dress for Success at all of its stores across the country. This Saturday, February 24, the retailer is also hosting a “Shop for a Cause Shopping Party” with 10% of all net profits from all sales in its stores and online going to Dress for Success. Making it a must-visit shopping event, customers can also benefit from 25% off their entire purchase, knowing they are investing their money for an inspiring cause. Commenting on her participation in the new campaign, Hassan said: “I am delighted to collaborate with Talbots and Dress for Success to commemorate their ten-year commitment to women's empowerment. As this is my third campaign with them, I am deeply invested in their shared goal of fostering women's economic independence. Wear Talbots

Empower Suit fills me with pride, knowing that a portion of the profits will be used to support the success of women in their professional and personal lives. Buy the suit, it's true here.

