Oregon Ducks sweep Lafayette in home opener

Building on a 2-1 weekend at the Shriners College Showdown in Texas, Oregon baseball swept its home opener series against Lafayette at PK Park this weekend.

The Ducks (6-1) won their Friday opener in dominant fashion, 17-3, thanks to a strong performance on the mound from starter RJ Gordon and relievers Collin Clarke, Ian Umlandt and Cole Stokes, allowing a combined three runs with eight strikeouts. and four walks. At the plate, the Ducks were electric, scoring 17 runs on 14 hits with three homers from Drew Smith, Ryan Cooney and Jacob Walsh.

Oregon then clinched the series victory with a double sweep on Saturday, winning the first game 15-4, before a much closer 7-4 victory later in the evening. In the first game, the Ducks had 13 hits for 15 runs, with Justin Cassella going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, five RBIs and two home runs. In the second game on Saturday, Oregon got off to a strong start, leading 4-0, before allowing three unanswered runs until the sixth. A three-run seventh inning helped seal the score late, with Jeffery Heard going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

On Sunday, the Ducks earned the sweep with a 12-2 victory, highlighted by a strong performance on the mound from starter Kevin Seitter. The Quinnipiac transfer went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts. Brock Moore, Jaxon Jordan and Turner Spoljaric came out of the bullpen and struck out five more as the offense got back on track with 13 hits. Heard again had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4, and Bryce Boettcher and Cooney hit home runs.

Jeffery Heard and Carter Garate continue their hot starts

Initially toward the back half of the Ducks' lineup, Heard, a transfer from Sacramento State, and infielder Carter Garate slowly moved up the order and continued to produce after a strong opening weekend.

Heard is hitting .500 to start the season with 14 total hits and six of those hits are doubles. His eight RBIs are second on the team and he's hitting .893 in seven starts. The transfer moved to the cleanup spot after starting the year in the six-hole.

Garate, meanwhile, was batting ninth through the first six games of the season, but moved up to sixth on Sunday and stayed hot. He's hitting .478 this year with a team-high 11 runs while being a mainstay in the infield.

You never really know what the finished product will look like, Heard said after Sunday's victory. But this weekend showed that we have the potential to do a lot of damage.

Freshman Ryan Cooney settles in

After an eventful opening weekend at Texas, true freshman Cooney caught fire against the Leopards this weekend, improving his batting average to .263 and hitting two home runs, including his first career bomb on Friday.

The Portland native started five games at second base and made his first career start at shortstop Sunday without an error.

It was a mature approach on his part, Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. You don't see a lot of freshmen come out and handle shortstop as well as he does.

Cooney went 4 for 10 this weekend with four runs scored, three RBIs and two home runs in his first action as a Duck at PK Park.

He said Sunday that he feels much more comfortable after starting his college career in a major league ballpark last week at Globe Life Field.

A big stadium, bright lights, it was a lot of fun for me, but being here with the fans around me, I was a lot more comfortable, Cooney said. I just hope I get the opportunity to continue doing what I'm doing.

RJ Gordon and Kevin Seitter stable in long outings

Gordon opened the weekend with a solid performance on the bump, lasting six innings with just one run allowed on three hits with four strikeouts, and Seitter finished the weekend strong with a six inning outing with 11 strikeouts and two earned runs.

Wasikowski said both improved from their performances last week in Texas and settled in nicely this weekend thanks to new pitching coach Blake Hawksworth.

He's a perfectionist, Wasikowski said of Hawksworth. It requires excellent effort in everything you do with your details.

Gordon and Seitter's long outings also helped them both significantly improve their ERA, with Gordon checking in at 2.61 and Seitter at 4.50 in two starts and about 10 innings.

In Saturday's games, freshman Toby Twist started his first game and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Grayson Grinsell started the other game and also pitched four innings, striking out 10 and allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks.

What's next for the Ducks

The Ducks return to action next weekend at PK Park against Santa Barbara for a three-game series beginning Friday. The series was originally scheduled to be performed in Southern California, but weather conditions forced it to be moved to Eugene.

