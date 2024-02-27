It's never too early to prepare for the upcoming college football season. After Michigan won the College Football Playoff title last year in exciting fashion, the 2024 season looks to pick up where it left off with some exciting action.

You can find information about the start of the 2024 college football season here. This story will be updated if games and schedules are changed.

When does the 2024 college football season start?

The 2024 season is scheduled to begin onSaturday August 24in this year's “Zero Week”. Most of the nation's Division I programs will begin their seasons the following week.

Here are some of the games currently scheduled for Saturday, August 24 in week zero:

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland)

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland) MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia)

Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) EMS in Nevada

State of Montana in New Mexico

State of Delaware in Hawaii

The following week begins the first week of the 2024 college football season, with most games scheduled for Saturday, August 31 during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening matchups.

Thursday August 29

North Carolina to Minnesota

Saturday August 31

Chick-fil-A Launch Game: Clemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia)

Clemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) Miami (FL) in Florida

Notre Dame of Texas A&M

Penn State in West Virginia

Georgia State at Georgia Tech

North Dakota State Colorado

South Dakota State at Oklahoma State

Sunday September 1st

Vegas Launch Classic: LSU vs. Southern California (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada) | 7:30 p.m. on ABC

LSU vs. Southern California (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada) | 7:30 p.m. on ABC Classic Orange Blossom:North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

Some other early season non-conference games to watch can be found below:

Week 2: Saturday September 7 Texas to Michigan Duke's Classic Mayo: NC State vs. Tennessee (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina) Colorado to Nebraska Arkansas and Oklahoma State Boise State Oregon Pittsburgh to Cincinnati Kansas State at Tulane Florida A&M in Miami (FL)

Week 3: Saturday September 14

College Football Playoff Schedule and New Year's Six Bowl Games

The 2024 season is the 11th edition of the College Football Playoff and the first in the 12-team format.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's games are also included:

First round | Week of Saturday December 21 Location: The top-ranked team's home court or another site designated by the top-ranked program.

Quarter-finals Fiesta Bowl | Tuesday December 31 Peach Bowl | Wednesday January 1 Bowl of Roses | Wednesday January 1 Sugar bowl | Wednesday January 1

Semi-finals Orange bowl | Thursday January 9 Cotton bowl | Friday January 10

CFP National Championship Game: Monday January 20, 2023 (in Atlanta, Georgia)

The title game will be played at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the first time one location has hosted the CFP national championship game twice.

Michigan won the College Football Playoff national championship in the 2023-2024 season. Here is a complete history of the CFP title game.

Year

(Game date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, TX 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Gardens of Miami, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33,No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Houston, TX

Locations and dates of future CFP national championships

2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 19