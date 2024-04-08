The Best Performance Dress Shirts for Men





Just because your career or solution obligation requires a button-down shirt doesn't mean you're doomed to discomfort and high dry cleaning bills. So-called performance dress shirts replace the heavy cotton of traditional button-down shirts with a blend of advanced synthetic fibers from sportswear. These material innovations offer many practical benefits, including greater freedom of movement, comfort, wrinkle resistance and even odor resistance and quick-drying capabilities in some cases. Our team has worn and tested the most popular options on the market to identify the best performing dress shirt overall and a variety of choices for more specific needs and body shapes. We also spoke with expert Lee Moffie, co-founder of athletic-fit dress shirt company State & Liberty Clothing Co, to better understand the basics of the performance dress shirt category and what shoppers should focus on. So whether you're looking for a cooler dress shirt for the warmer months, a more comfortable dress shirt for active travel, a wrinkle-free travel shirt for business or personal travel, or a new wardrobe staple to wear all year round, we have a recommendation tailored to your needs. Rhône Commuter Shirt Best overall Learn more

Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt Ideal for a perfect fit Learn more

Faherty Movement Shirt Ideal for a classic look Learn more

Gap All-Day Poplin Shirt Best Affordable Option Learn more

State & Liberty The Springer shirt Best Athletic Fit Learn more

Gironde Performance Wrinkle-Free Shirt UNTUCKit Ideal for wearing untucked Learn more

Lululemon Commission Long Sleeve Shirt Best Low-Maintenance Casual Shirt Learn more

Ministry of Supply Apollo Dress Shirt Ideal for active travel Learn more

Mack Weldon Airflex Shirt Better resistance to wrinkles Learn more

Western Rise Limitless Merino Button-Down Ideal for occasional trips Learn more See everything How We Tested Performance Dress Shirts Evan Malachosky We've worn many of our top picks under a blazer and on their own, with or without a tie. The specific details we focused on included evaluating the feel of different collars, cuffs, and hems on performance dress shirts, as well as how they buttoned. To gauge their practicality as a potential weekly work uniform staple, we checked whether performance dress shirts wrinkled over time and how they looked after a normal wash cycle. To learn more about our testing methodology and how we evaluate products, head here.

