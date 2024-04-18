Fashion
17 fashion finds for those who only have 3 minutes to get ready
Busy busy busy! It seems that as time goes by, your daily schedule gets busier by the minute. Whether it's having to get to the office, taking the kids to their various offices, or worrying about everything else afterwards, you may feel like you need a few more hours during the day. Plus, figuring out what to wear each day can throw another wrench into the equation – and in reality – you don't need anything else added to your plate! If this sounds like your life, we have news for you! Acquiring fashion finds that are easy to put on and take off at the start and end of a long day is essential — and we're here to help!
Whether you're looking for structured jeans for a casual business Friday or need a bodycon dress, there's an easy fashion piece that will make your life easier. Still, we've rounded up 17 fashion finds for people who only have 3 minutes to get ready, and we're sure you'll love them. Read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Wrinkle Free: If you have ironing, trust Wewe understand – and we don't have time for that, that Foxcroft Non-Iron Cotton Shirt will make your life easier. This shirt is 100% cotton and is designed to look flawless right out of the dryer – only $94!
2. Closet Staple: Short sleeves are a necessity in spring and summer – seriously! This Caslon Cctton Gauze Henley Top is an airy version you can wear anywhere – only $60!
3. Lace me up: This CeCe Raglan Sleeve Lace Top is the perfect garment that highlights the juxtaposition of hard and soft. The lace sleeves add a bit of delicacy, while the solid sections add a bit of structure – only $79!
4. Contrast? For maximalists who love stylish prints, you'll love this Vince Camuto – Mixed material tulip sleeve top — only $79!
5. Pleats, please! Who doesn't like sharp creases? This Halogen pleated blouse uses pleats of contrasting thickness to add depth to this sheer top. It comes in eight colors and is perfect for any spring extravaganza – it was $69, now only $50!
6. Ruched and Loaded: This Wet and Wisdom Ruched Puff Sleeve T-Shirt is perfect for girls who like volume and attention! It uses a fabric blend of 50% polyester, 38% cotton, and 12% rayon — so it's breathable and durable — and it's ideal for a casual professional work day — only $44!
7. Daily essential: throw this away Zella side-waisted pima cotton T-shirt with pants and heels or jeans and sandals and you have a simple but cute spring or summer look — only $49!
Down
8. Neat Slouchy: Nothing is cooler than linen pants. These Caslon linen pull-on wide-leg pants are easy to put on and take off and they have a slightly loose fit that will look chic with a button-down shirt and flat sandals – only $59!
9. Tall and Wide: These Open Edit high-waisted wide-leg pants are a versatile option that you can wear to work or a cocktail party. Just throw on your favorite blouse and heels and off you go—only $70!
10. Reality of paper bags: If you love the effortless drama of the paper bag silhouette, then you'll love these IWOLLENCE wide pants. They have the iconic design technique and come with a waist cinching belt for added definition – was $30, now only $20!
11. Flexible Comfort: Jeans, jeans, jeans, you can never have too many! These Lee Flex Motion bootcut jeans are expandable and can handle whatever your day throws at them. This option comes in 11 colors and uses a blend of 69% cotton, 15% rayon, 13% polyester, and 3% spandex for an alternative you'll never want to take off – was $43, now only $37!
12. Classy Business: These High-cut crepe suit pants have a straight-leg silhouette for maximum refinement and are available in two neutral colors – only $29!
Dresses
13. Anytime, Anywhere: This Columbia Anytime Casual III Dress is stain resistant and comes with a chic side tie design for a fashionable yet minimalist piece. It uses a composition of 96% nylon and 4% spandex for a durable, stretchy garment — was $75, now only $60!
14. Easy, Breeze: For those who literally need something to do anything, this RBX Tank Dress lets you do it all while keeping you cool and relaxed – only $39!
15. Maximum Business: If you are a fashion girl and love creating bold moments with clothing choices, this PRETTYGARDEN long wrap dress is covered enough for work and flowy enough for happy hour afterwards – only $48!
16. Maxi Queen: For those who prefer a dress that offers a lot of movement and flexibility, this Columbia freezer long dress is the perfect option. This dress will help you stay cool while you're running errands or lounging around the house – only $65!
17. Utility function: This Free Assembly Belted Utility Dress is fun and easy to put on and take off – only $34!
