2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship Preview (4.17.24)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The 2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship begins on Thursday, April 18, with a first-round match between No. 8 Lafayette and No. 9 Holy Cross at the U.S. Naval Academy's Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Friday's quarterfinals begin at 8:30 a.m. with No. 1 Boston University playing the winner of No. 8 Lafayette/No. 9 Holy Cross Competition. No. No. 4 Loyola Maryland vs. No. 5 Lehigh follows at 10:15 a.m. and No. 3 Army West Point vs. No. 6 Colgate at 12:45 p.m. The No. 2 Navy/No. The 7 Bucknell match wraps up the day at 3:15 p.m The two semi-final matches will be played on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, followed by the championship on Sunday, April 21 at 1:00 PM. In the event of inclement weather, the championship will move to the Tose Family Tennis Center in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information, visit the 2024 Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship page CLICK HERE. Live results Free live results for the 2024 Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship can be found via the iOn Court app, available to download from Apple's App Store or Google Play. The John Pat Rooney Prize The John “Pat” Rooney Award as MVP of the Patriot League Championship will be selected by the head coach of the winning team on Sunday, following the championship game. Boston University's Shelly Yaloz is the reigning MVP after posting a 6-0, 6-4 win on court one and a 6-1 doubles win on court two against Army West Point. 2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Postseason Awards The All-League team will consist of 12 players, with six on the first team and six on the second team, chosen by the women's tennis coaches. The first team will consist of a half-dozen student-athletes, regardless of singles or doubles status. The second team will consist of the following six players, regardless of their singles or doubles status. Head coaches will also vote on the Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year. 2023 Recap of the Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship Boston University's No. 1 women's tennis team claimed the Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship with a 5-0 victory over No. 3 Army West Point in West Point, NY. The win marked the Terriers' sixth Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship title. BU took the doubles point on courts two (6-1) and three (6-1) with wins over Shelly Yaloz/Michelle Kleynerman and Victoria Carlsten/Emily Yimei Zhao, respectively. In singles, BU's Kaitlin Tan made it 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 win on court four. On court one, Yaloz increased the lead to 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Army's Cooper Jackson. Kleynerman and Carlsten simultaneously achieved victory on lanes two and three for the Terriers. 2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Championships Schedule

Thursday April 18 First round No. 8 Lafayette vs. No. 9 Holy Cross, 1 p.m. (Live results) Friday April 19 Quarter-finals Number 1 Boston U. vs. number 8/9 winner, 8.30am (link updated on Thursday)

No. No. 4 Loyola vs. No. 5 Lehigh, 10:15 a.m. (Live results)

No. 3 Army vs. No. 6 Colgate, 12:45 p.m. (Live results)

No. 2 Navy vs. No. 7 Bucknell, 3:15 p.m. (Live results) Saturday April 20 Semi-finals No. 1/8/9 vs. #4/5, 10am

No. 3/6 vs. #2/7, 2 p.m Sunday April 21 Championship Semi-final 1 winner versus semi-final 2 winner, 1 p.m Winners of the 2024 Women's Tennis Weekly Award 1.23 -Victoria Carlsten, Boston U.

1.30 – Ylan Duong, army

2.6 -Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

2.13 – Anushka Dania, Lehigh

2.20 – Maggie Forkner, Lehigh

2.27- Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

3.5 – Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

3.12 – Victoria Carlsten, Boston U.

3.19 – Victoria Carlsten, Boston U.

3.26 – Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

4.2 – Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

4.9 – Uma Bakaityte, Boston U.

4.16 – Uma Bakaityte, Boston U. ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot Leagueis in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continually demonstrating that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is considered an important part of a well-rounded education.

