President Joko Widodo handed over 10,323 electronic land certificates resulting from land redistribution in Banyuwangi





JawaPos.com–President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) handed over an electronic land certificate in the regency on Tuesday (30) from Banyuwangi, East Java Province. /4). “The President plans to visit Banyuwangi on Tuesday (30/4) afternoon, his agenda is to symbolically hand over the electronic land certificates resulting from the land redistribution to 5,000 beneficiaries centered on the Tawang Alun GOR,” said Mujiono, regional secretary of Banyuwangi Regency. by Between in Banyuwangi, Monday (29/4). President Jokowi's working visit to Banyuwangi will be accompanied by Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Also read: Jokowi expected to visit Banyuwangi to distribute electronic land certificates “After leaving Palu, the Minister of ATR/Head of BPN returned to Jakarta and immediately went to Banyuwangi,” explained the Head of the Public Relations (PR) Office of the Ministry of ATR/BPN Lampri in his statement. Lampri explained that at least 5,000 representatives would be present at the certificate presentation venue at GOR Tawang Alun, Banyuwangi. “The total number of certificates that will be handed out is 10,323 through the land redistribution program. “Everything comes in the form of an electronic land certificate,” explained Lampri. Also read: Krandegan Madiun Village becomes a candidate for East Java Mutual Cooperation Competition Minister AHY has just handed over a certificate of the results of Land Consolidation for Permanent Housing (Huntap) in Petobo, Palu City, Central Sulawesi. During his visit to Palu, he also gave a public lecture to the academic community of Tadulako University on Sunday evening (28/4). Meanwhile, Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) of Banyuwangi Regency, Machfoed Effendi, explained that President Jokowi will symbolically distribute electronic land certificates resulting from land redistribution to up to 5,000 landowners. land. The total number of land titles that will be handed over is 10,323 titles from the land redistribution program. “It all comes in the form of an electronic land certificate. Previously, they were beneficiaries of the Blue Decree on the release of forest areas from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK). “The Blue Decree is the basis of publication of the TORA program land redistribution decree,” Machfoed said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/berita-sekitar-anda/014599085/presiden-joko-widodo-serahkan-10323-sertifikat-tanah-elektronik-hasil-redistribusi-tanah-di-banyuwangi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos