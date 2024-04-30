Google fires Python team report





Several online news outlets have reported that Google has fired its entire Python language team. However, when asked about the team's fate, Google denied the layoffs were company-wide.

Reports of the Python team's layoffs have appeared on Reddit, Hacker News, and social.coop. One commenter said on his Hacker News that his Python team at Google was a small team, most of whom were members of his Python steering council or were also core Python developers. These people had decades of experience with Python.Their knowledge and community connections [are] Irreplaceable.

Python has become an increasingly popular programming language in recent years, with AI being a particularly important application.

In response to an InfoWorld investigation on April 29, Google said the move was not a company-wide layoff. He said we are investing responsibly in our top priorities and the important opportunities ahead. To best position the company for these opportunities in late 2023 and into 2024, many teams will be working more efficiently and removing layers to best position the company for these opportunities, a Google spokesperson said. , we made changes to align our resources with our biggest product priorities. . This has allowed us to simplify our organization and reduce bureaucracy and hierarchy while increasing opportunities for our employees to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities.

A Google spokesperson emphasized that this is not a company-wide layoff. A spokesperson said the reorganization is part of the company's normal business process and that these decisions are made at the team level. Affected employees will be able to apply for open positions at Google.

Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in developing products. Google said updates to the Flutter UI toolkit will be announced at the Google I/O conference in two weeks.

