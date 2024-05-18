UK weather: Thunderstorm warning for south-west England and Wales today | uk news





The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of England and Wales today.

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with sudden flooding and traffic congestion expected in many places, and driving conditions being poor.

It occupies most of Wales and southwestern England.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Slow-moving rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, which could lead to flooding of roads and temporary lockdowns in some communities.

In some areas, up to 30 mm of rain could fall in one to two hours. In a few areas it can drop up to 50mm.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually subside starting Saturday evening.

Check the latest weather forecast for your location.

The Bureau of Meteorology is advising people to consider whether their location is at risk of flash flooding.

“If so, consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit,” the Met Office warned.

Before the wind blows, it is a good idea to check that movable objects such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds and fences are well secured.

The Met Office added that if you are traveling to an area subject to the warning, check road conditions and amend your travel plans if necessary.

People should also prepare for power outages.

“Consider gathering torches, batteries, mobile phone power packs and other essential items,” the Met Office said.

Last Saturday was confirmed to be the hottest day of the year, but it was followed by dramatic thunderstorms just one day later.

Parts of southern England and south Wales were also hit with thunderstorms and heavy rain overnight on May 2, with impressive lightning storms blanketing the skies.

