Say yes to the dress: Lancashire: Identical twins Caitlin and Kristen want the same dress | 9Now





Feeling special on your wedding day is a must. But what happens when you're twins who work together, share the same friendship group, finish each other's sentences and, most importantly, have the exact same dream wedding dress style in mind? Stream episodes of Say Yes To The Dress: Lancashire for free on 9Now. NOW It is a challenge. And that's a challenge wedding expert Gok Wan faces with twins Caitlin and Kristen in an episode of Say yes to the dress: Lancashire which you can stream for free on 9Now. Twins Kristen and Caitlin were looking for the exact same clothing style. (Nine) When twins Caitlin and Kristen walked into the Lancashire bridal store, they were desperate to find very different dresses. But they also both wanted long sleeves, a high collar and lace. Check out wedding expert Gok Wan's reaction to the challenge in the video below: LEARN MORE: Mother horrified by daughter's 'corpse bride' wedding dress “I think it's really important that we choose different dresses today,” Kristen said. “We can’t wear the same one, can we?” “No, that's one thing in life we ​​can't do,” Caitlin agreed. Gok encouraged them to branch out with low necklines and sleeveless options, but that didn't sway them. You can see Caitlin's reaction to her sleeveless dress in the video at the top of this post. Caitlin is not happy with the sleeveless wedding dress. (Nine) LEARN MORE: The best way to see Hawaii is on a cruise Eventually, Gok conceded. “Both my twins want dresses with sleeves and who am I to deny them exactly what they want?” he said. “However, I am not going to give up on my mission: to find two incredible dresses, different enough to show off their different personalities.” In images, in pictures Where are they now? The Good Wife's Real Life Cast, Co-stars, and More 14 years after the season premiere. View the gallery Did he succeed? Find out which dress Caitlin and Kristen said “I do” in Say yes to the dress: Lancashire Season 3 in the episode 'Identical Twins Want the Same Dress' on 9Now. Check out more awkward moments from Say Yes To The Dress: Lancashire below. FOLLOW US ON WHATSAPP HERE: Stay updated with all the latest news from your favorite shows via our WhatsApp channel. No comments, no algorithms and no one can see your private information. Stream episodes of Say Yes To The Dress: Lancashire for free on 9Now.

