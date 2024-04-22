Fashion
Huskers win series in dominant fashion
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – Nebraska tied its season-high in points for the third time this season in a 16-4 loss to Maryland in the rubber match Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field in Haymarket Park.
Nebraska (25-12, 8-4 Big Ten) totaled 16 runs on 16 hits, while Maryland (25-16, 6-9 Big Ten) totaled four runs on six hits and four errors.
Cayden Brumbaugh lost a home run in the cycle, going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tyler Stone had a 3-for-5 afternoon with a home run and two RBIs. Riley Silva drove in three runs and had two hits, while Cole Evans and Joshua Overbeek recorded two hits each. Ben Columbus, Garrett Anglim, Case Sanderson and Dylan Carey each had a hit.
Will Walsh improved to 4-2 on the season in a 5.1 inning performance, becoming the first NU pitcher to go more than five innings in a Sunday start. Walsh allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven Terrapins in 5.1 innings.
Kyle Froehlich pitched 0.2 innings in relief, recording two strikeouts along the way. Kyle Perry pitched a shutout in the seventh to close out the run-rule victory.
The Huskers wasted no time jumping on the Terrapins on Sunday, as Stone hit a 381-foot two-run homer down the right field line to give the Big Red a 2-0 lead after the first period .
A solo homer in the top of the second cut NU's lead in half, before the Husker offense put together a trio of runs on three hits and a Terrapin error to extend the lead to 5-1 on two . Sanderson drew a complete walk, while Evans singled on the first pitch to right to put runners on first and third with no outs.
Sanderson scored via a passed ball on a play where Carey struck out, Evans stole second then advanced to third on an error by the Maryland pitcher receiving the baseball. Back-to-back RBI singles from Brumbaugh and Silva gave the Huskers a four-run advantage.
Nebraska piled up five runs on seven hits and a few Terrapins errors to extend the lead to 10-1 in the fourth. Five straight hits to start the inning put the Huskers ahead by eight. Carey started the inning and scored on a play where Overbeek reached on a bunt single and took second after a wild pitch from the Terrapins.
Brumbaugh followed Overbeek with an RBI triple down the left field line, while an RBI infield single from Silva plated Brumbaugh. Silva took second on the play after an errant throw from the Terps, and Columbus continued the parade of batters for NU's offense with an RBI single to right to score Silva.
Maryland finally recorded a putback after five straight hits from the NU offense. A two-out double to left center by Sanderson put runners at second and third, while Evans hit a single deep into the hole to shortstop for an RBI single to bring Columbus home.
Walsh sat the Terrapins down in order in the fifth, before Brumbaughs' RBI double to left extended the lead to 10 for the Big Red.
The Terrapin offense came alive in the top of the sixth with four hits, including a trio of RBI singles to make it a seven-run game before the end of the sixth.
The Huskers responded with five more runs on two hits and an error to widen the lead to 16-4. Caron opened the inning with a hit by pitch, while four consecutive walks from the Maryland pitching staff kept the bases loaded for the NU offense and added two more runs.
Silva lifted an 0-1 pitch to left for a sacrifice fly to score Evans. A wild Terps pitch on the sacrifice fly moved runners to second and third in the game, setting up Anglim's two-run single to left field to make it a 16-4 game in six innings.
Perry took the mound in the seventh and retired the Terrapins to preserve the 16-4 victory for the Huskers.
Nebraska continues its homestand this week by hosting Kansas at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Tuesday, April 23. First pitch between the Huskers and Jayhawks is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
