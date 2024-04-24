Fashion
Forget about aging gracefully, modern man uses “brotox” instead
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
Last month, I had dinner with a friend whose left eyebrow was raised at an alarming angle, somewhere above his hairline. At first I assumed he was angry about something angry to the point of bothering him. Has the Piccadilly Line played again? Was a series of Uber drivers canceled?
No, he explained, manually attempting to put the rogue eyebrow back into place: it was simply his quarterly refresh. It will calm down in a week or two.
Although Brotox (male Botox) has been on the rise for years, with the British College of Aesthetic Medicine revealing last weekend that the number of men succumbing to injectables had increased by 70% in the past two years. I can't really get used to it. this new breed of plumped and sculpted man.
For so long, we've been envied by how immune men are to aging, or at least to criticism of the way they age.
Unlike women, who were told to age gracefully and then viciously ridiculed when they did so, each line simply contributed to their rugged beauty. Every scar and every flaw gave them character.
Then male movie and pop stars in their 40s and 50s started looking 10 years younger, and the unflattering comparisons began. How can Brad Pitt still be so handsome? Why didn't Johnny Depp succumb to the same ravages as the rest of us?
Now that famous men such as Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Joe Jonas and Kanye West are speaking openly about their enhancements (Brotox, lasers and liposuction), perhaps it's no wonder that male clients are booking nearly an appointment -you out of five.
While I should enjoy seeing men fall prey to the same festering insecurities as women, I cannot pretend to welcome this new world of Dorian Grays. I would be alarmed if my husband dyed his hair or had a facial, and I certainly don't want to come home to a man with just one angry eyebrow.