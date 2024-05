Divine Designs Downtown Brings Affordable Fashion to Downtown Port Huron

As the summer season approaches, businesses in downtown Port Huron are preparing to welcome new customers and reconnect with regulars. Bold business owner Michele Radle-Seib decided to pursue her second downtown business venture with the new Downtown Divine Designs. Before opening, Seib started his business downtown, Shear Karma Hair Gallery which has been in business for over a decade. Looking to venture into a new business field, she decided to try her hand at the retail industry. “After working at the salon for over ten years and being a hairdresser for over 35 years, it started to take a toll on me physically. About a year ago, I opened a pilot store within Shear Karma and it worked very well with our customers. Many of them said they missed being able to come downtown and buy affordable clothing. Being able to touch, feel and try on the clothes is a much better experience for some than ordering clothes online,” says Seib. “I stuck with the idea for about six months before deciding to pull the trigger on starting Divine Designs, but I’m still at the salon three days a week.”

Women's clothing section inside Devine Designs Downtown

When asked about her plans to continue doing hair or focus solely on retail, it's hard to let go of Seib's passion as a hairstylist. “I've thought about leaving the hairdressing world, but I love doing hair too much to give it up just yet, but right now, with my three-day salon schedule, it gives me a rest body and recover, as I am opposed to working every day in this environment,” says Seib. Divine Designs Downtown opened its doors to the public on March 1, offering clothing for men, women and children. In addition to clothes, they also carry jewelry, handbags, watches, hats, candles and other accessories like earrings. They offer stylish designs for a variety of people. Seib sets itself apart from other retail stores and boutiques by offering its customers lower prices on its inventory.

Earrings and bracelets at Devine Designs Downtown.

“I believe our price point is what will attract customers and keep them coming back,” Seib says. “Downtown desperately needs to be repopulated with stores of all kinds so that we can all thrive as a community, and we hope our store will be a destination for future shoppers in the area.” With Seib’s experience running a successful business downtown for over a decade, Divine Designs Downtown has a hopeful future.

