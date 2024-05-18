Fashion
REI Anniversary Sale 2024 – Verified by Forbes
REI Birthday Sale (i.e. outdoor retailers' biggest sale of the year) kicked off today, May 17th. Throughout the event, you can save up to 30% on popular gear from brands like Osprey, The north face, Garmin and more. Although the sale is open to the general public, REI Co-op members receive additional benefits: 20% off one full-price item and 20% off one REI Outlet item with code. ANNIV24.
The sale will continue until May 27, but we suggest purchasing early as some of the most popular items are bound to sell out. Find all the details of this year's event here, plus our best Birthday Sale discounts broken down by category, including Forbes Vetted-tested picks.
Our Top REI Anniversary Sale Picks at a Glance
- Nike Indy V-Neck Bra: Now $26, was $38 (32% off)
- REI Co-Op Trailmade Pants (Men's): Now $49, was $70 (30% off)
- The North Face Rolling Sun Packable Shorts (Men's): Now $49, was $65 (25% off)
- Cotopaxi Allpa Travel Pack (35 liters): Now $150, was $200 (25% off)
- REI Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 Mountain Bike: Now $479, was $599 (20% off)
- Asics Gel Kayano 30 Sneakers (Men's): Now $121, was $160 (24% off)
- Sorel Viibe Sandal (Women's): Now $100, was $125 (20% off, with code ANNIV24)
- Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness: Now $37, was $50 (24% off)
- Owala Freesip Vacuum Water Bottle: Now $21, was $33 (20% off, with code ANNIV24)
- Coleman Cascade 222 2-Burner Camping Stove: Now $128, was $170 (25% off)
REI Anniversary Sale: our clothing choices
REI Anniversary Sale: Our Outdoor and Travel Gear Picks
REI Anniversary Sale: Our Shoe Picks
REI anniversary sale: our choices of accessories
When is the 2024 REI Anniversary Sale?
The REI Anniversary Sale usually takes place in the spring. This year it started on May 17th and will continue until Monday May 27th.
How long is the REI Anniversary Sale?
The 2024 REI Anniversary Sale will be live for eleven days. That said, it's best to shop early in the promotion to get the best selection of deals.
Can everyone shop the REI Anniversary Sale?
Yes, the REI Anniversary Sale is open to the general public. However, REI Co-op members can take an additional 20% off a full-price item as well as 20% off a full-price item. REI output article with code ANNIV24. If you're not already a member, it might be worth signing up to take advantage of these exclusive deals, especially if you've got your eye on a big-ticket item.
Is REI Co-Op membership free?
No, one Membership in the REI cooperative requires a one-time fee of $30. That said, you get a lifetime membership and access to perks like exclusive discounts and sales throughout the year, free shipping on most items, and a 10% annual discount. on all eligible purchases. If you're an outdoor enthusiast or want to make at least one major purchase this year, membership is worth considering.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/2024/05/17/rei-anniversary-sale/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump will address the NRA in Texas. He calls himself the best president for gun owners
- EA College Football 25 Full Features Revealed, Including Huge Returns
- REI Anniversary Sale 2024 – Verified by Forbes
- Grumpy actor Dabney Coleman dies at 92
- Why BSE and NSE held special live trading sessions on Saturday | News explained
- How Google's Android 15 found a solution to OTP fraud and scams
- Player status report for Orlando City SC vs San Jose Earthquakes
- Nawaz Sharif names former judges, recalls meeting with Imran Khan
- Indonesia's extreme poverty rate falls by 1.5%, World Bank says
- Sir Paul McCartney has become Britain's first billionaire musician.
- Usain Bolt helps build excitement for the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup
- Taylor Swift dresses up for romantic date at Lake Como in LBD and trench coat