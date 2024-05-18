Fashion
These flowy, flattering dresses are made for spring and summer, they start at just $18
With spring in full bloom and summer just around the corner, we're revamping our wardrobes with fresh, flowy dresses and there's nothing better on a sunny day than a cute, lightweight summer dress. We're constantly on the hunt for the best seasonal styles, and we've found 12 cute spring dresses on sale at retailers including Amazon, J. Crew, and Nordstrom Rack that deserve a spot in our closets.
Here is our selection of the best dresses at the best prices.
Meet your year-round wardrobe workhorse. This flowy wear-anywhere dress is perfect now with your favorite flat sandals, and later in the seasons with a chunky sweater and boots. Prices vary by color and 28 prints are available for just $18 (50% off).
This cute and comfortable maxi dress has it all: a flattering design, a flirty slit and practical pockets. In addition, its loose fit does not cling to your body, allowing welcome air circulation.
Perfect for throwing over your swimsuit or wearing to Sunday brunch, this chic summer dress has a high front cut, spaghetti straps and a side slit for maximum lightness.
Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has an A-line silhouette that fits loosely on the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! Available in 34 colors and prints.
This cutie is the definition of comfortable, casual and chic, with a flattering sheath design and a tied waist that creates definition in the midsection. Wear it to work, wear it to the beach, wear it to the garden, the world is your oyster.
Show off a little leg in this little number at almost 50% off. Perfect with heels as seen here, you can also wear it with flats or add to its bohemian-chic look with a pair of cowboy boots for cooler weather. More than 7,100 Amazon reviewers have given it a glowing five-star rating.
Loose and flowy, you can't beat the lightness of this beach outfit. It's made from a lightweight, wispy polyester that makes you want to stroll from the hotel to the pool to the beach to lunch without stopping to change, you won't find a more comfortable beach blanket.
For just $34, why not buy one, two or even three for your summer wardrobe? This tiered maxi dress is lightweight, soft and flowy, with a nice amount of stretch and thickness to prevent underwear from showing through. The high waist creates a flattering silhouette for a variety of shapes, and the tiered design adds a little visual flair.
This stunning spring piece is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate a whimsical retro style into their sunny season wardrobe. The fabric is soft, breathable and stretchy without being see-through. Choose from 34 colors and prints.
If spring were a dress, it would be this magic number. This light, flowy dress is available in 39 colors and patterns suitable for warm temperatures. With a ruched tie waist, this dress creates a flattering silhouette and can be dressed up or down.
A Yahoo reader favorite, this best-selling maxi dress up to 77% off doubles as a cover-up for the beach or pool. Its flowing silhouette skims the body, so it's incredibly flattering. Choose from 13 colors.
This stunning linen-cotton is both ethereal and bold and happens to be on sale in the stripes pictured. Featuring a flattering V-neck, it's the ultimate day-to-night look.
