



The Washington men's rowing team won its 41st championship title, winning the varsity eight, varsity second eight, varsity third eight and varsity four finals at the recent Pac-12 Men's Rowing Championships in California. The win marks their first league victory since 2021, sharing one last hurray before moving on to the Big Ten Conference next year. Head coach Michael Callahan praised the team for its improvement and ability to stay focused despite anxious anticipation for the upcoming national championships. In numbers Washington finished with 72 team points.

Cal came in second with 65 points.

Oregon State and Stanford scored 47 and 42 points, respectively.

Washington's team eight finished the race in 5:40.250. Yes, but Washington came up short in the freshman eight-man race earlier in the day, where Cal triumphed with a time of 5:47.340 to UW's 5:49.820. There is also a bittersweet feeling as this is one of the last championships of the academic year for the Pac-12, sparking mixed feelings among those in attendance. And after Washington will compete in the 2024 IRA National Championships in New Jersey from May 31 to June 2. Additionally, coach Michael Callahan will travel to Switzerland for the final Olympic qualifying regatta, as he coaches a U.S. men's team aiming for the 2024 Olympics. Conclusion The Washington rowing team finished its Pac-12 tenure on a high note, triumphing in several events and heading into national competitions with renewed confidence and focus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bvmsports.com/2024/05/19/washington-wins-41st-pac-12-mens-rowing-crown-in-dominating-fashion/

