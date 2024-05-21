The 15 Best Summer Fashion Sales This Memorial Day on Amazon

The unofficial start of summer is finally here, and Amazon is celebrating with deep discounts across a wide range of categories, including fashion. So get your (virtual) shopping carts ready, because you can save up to 69% on popular styles this Memorial Day weekend.

Wherever you're traveling in the coming months, there are tons of stylish and versatile fashion finds to help you plan your Instagram-worthy outfits, from a relaxing beach vacation to a spontaneous European adventure. You can expect to score deep discounts on flowy dresses, woven handbags, linen blouses and more. Amazons Fashion Center. Plus, many items come from recognizable brands like Tory Burch, Veja, Steve Madden, Madewell, and Fossil.

Amazon Summer Fashion Deals

Anrabess Wide Leg Capri Pants

Tons of lightweight pieces are on sale this Memorial Day weekend, including these Large pants. The breathable pant is made with a refreshing design, featuring a blend of linen and rayon materials, flowy legs, and a capri fit that hits above your ankle. Buyers say that best selling pants are perfect to wear for long days of travel thanks to their comfortable fit and versatile appearance. Dress the pants up with sandals and a button-down shirt, or wear them casually with a tee and sneakers.

Queenoris woven leather tote bag

You heard it here for the first time: Woven handbags are the accessory of summer, and you can stay on trend by getting this beautiful tote bag while it's on sale for $56 thanks to an on-page coupon. The stylish tote is made with lightweight, durable vegan leather and according to one buyer, it looks expensive. The tote has a spacious interior so you can store your laptop, books and headphones. Not to mention it comes with a smaller matching bag to safely store your wallet, keys, and headphones.

Dokotoo wide leg jumpsuit

Get several popular fashion finds, like this one loose jumpsuit this has earned over 7,730 five-star reviews from buyers. The airy piece is made with a blend of polyester and spandex materials that makes the suit soft, stretchy and lightweight. Shoppers say the suit is extremely comfortable thanks to its flowy style and adjustable straps that you can tighten or loosen as needed. An added bonus? It has built-in pockets to store your phone and keys.

Steve Madden Mona Leather Platform Sandal

Open-toe shoe season is officially here and you can slip into summer with these adorable sandals by Steve Madden. These versatile sandals feature two thick straps to keep your feet from slipping and a cushioned insole that conforms to your foot after each wear. A the buyer dubbed the shoes comfortable the perfect vacation sandal after wearing them throughout their trip to Italy without ever getting a blister. The shopper also noted how easy the shoes are to dress up or down.

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Your summer wardrobe wouldn't be complete without a flowy dress, making it this long dress by The Drop, a must-see. The popular dress is on sale just in time for any beach vacation or destination wedding, starting at $48. The dress is made from a soft, lightweight Tencel lyocell fabric and has a loose fit to keep you cool. Additionally, the piece comes with other comfortable features such as adjustable straps and built-in pockets. Choose from 20 colors and sizes XXS to 5X.

Tory Burch rectangular sunglasses

You can also expect to save on a variety of designer finds, like these. Tory Burch sunglasses which are 64 percent off. Elevated sunglasses are sure to be a hit this summer, thanks to their rectangular frames, oversized fit and vintage striped pattern. Additionally, sunglasses can be worn casually or dressed up. Pair them with your swimsuit and beachwear at the beach, or your favorite dress and flats for a sunset stroll around town. Just be sure to grab them while they're on sale for $66.

Two-piece automatic set

If you're looking for an easy way to feel good without spending a lot of time or money on the outfit, the solution is simple. Spot this lightweight matching set It's on sale for as little as $13 apiece. The set comes with a sleeveless linen tank top that flows over the matching linen high-waisted shorts. One shopper who wore this set on a trip to Florida wrote that it was a must-have for summer because it kept them cool and comfortable in the heat. Choose from 17 colors, including army green, coffee and khaki.

See Campo sneakers

White tennis shoes are another warm-weather wardrobe essential, and these See Campo sneakers are booked just in time to kick off summer. These versatile shoes are made with classic details like a round toe, lace-up front, and low-cut ankle so you can wear them to a variety of occasions and destinations. Additionally, they come with a padded insole that you can remove at any time. A the buyer wroteThey took no time to break in [theyre] easy to put on and goes with many outfits.

Acelitt drawstring shorts

Don't forget to add these breathable shorts to your packing list, especially since they're made from 100% cotton. This popular find has earned over 7,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's cooling, comfortable and lightweight. A critic who wore the shorts on vacation in Hawaii wrote that they had received many compliments about them. The buyer later noted that he had washed them several times and they were still in great condition.

Fossil leather bracelet

Another accessory worth adding to your Amazon cart this Memorial Day weekend is this one. elegant Fossil bracelet It's on sale for $50. The leather pouch doubles as a wallet and mini pouch to store your money, keys and passport. Its mounting strap can be clipped or removed at any time so you can wear it around your wrist or keep it in a larger bag. Choose from nine colors and purchase the base piece while it's up to 33% off.

Elegant buttoned blouse

The deals don't stop there either, in fact, they just keep getting steeper and steeper! This buttoned blouse is a whopping 66% off, bringing the price down to $24. The versatile top is made with breathable spandex and polyester fabric that is lightweight and cooling. It also features a V-neck, button front and long sleeves that you can quickly roll up. It's not surprising the customer wrote that the top makes them look sharp during Portland's hot, humid summers.

Madewell Woven Straw Hat

If a tropical destination is on the calendar this summer, you need to make sure to add it. Madwell straw hat to your packing list. The hat is perfect for days spent in the sun, thanks to its air-circulating woven straw material and wide brim that protects your scalp and face from harmful ultraviolet rays. Plus, the hat is versatile to wear dressed up or down, so you can wear it with a lounge ensemble at the airport or your bikini at the beach.

Dr. Scholls Once Twice Platform Sandal

If you're dreading wearing heels to weddings and dinners this summer, opt for these. padded platforms instead. The shoes combine the added height of a wedge and the straps of a sandal into one elevated shoe. Buyers say the shoes are so comfortable and stylish that they a customer with noted low arches, I can walk there all day and not have sore feet at the end of the day. The best part? They're currently up to 42% off on Amazon.

Anrabess short-sleeved t-shirt

Everyone needs a basic t-shirt for their wardrobe capsule collection, and this short sleeve t-shirt is not on sale just once, but twice right away. The lightweight shirt is a must-have piece for spring, summer and fall, thanks to its versatile design that you can wear alone on warmer days or with a jacket on cooler days. Not to mention that the shirt is a Amazon bestsellerand more than 500 buyers have already purchased one in the last month.

Lobagve Van Caro straw bucket bag

Rounding out the hottest summer deals to mark this Memorial Day weekend, here are super cute straw bucket bag. The handbag instantly elevates your outfit with its unique bucket shape, leather lining and gold accents. The bag has a spacious interior to hold your belongings and a drawstring closure to keep everything secure. And there is an adjustable shoulder strap or a clip-on wrist strap that you can use.

