The T-bar sandal trend has been neglected for so long: it's now everywhere





I'm going on vacation in less than two weeks and to say I'm excited would be an understatement. I started packing last month (by packing I mean stacking my clothes in my suitcase but always) and I've been ordering and trying on swimsuits for the past couple of months, determined to find the perfect cossie. All for a four-day trip. However, one of my biggest priorities has been getting my sandals on again. After months of wearing sneakers and ballet flats, slipping my feet back into a pair of sandals was an eye-opening experience. Parts of my foot were rubbed like they hadn't been rubbed since last September and as a result I was left with a ton of blisters that needed soothing. The main culprit being slide sandals, which, due to their open back and almost no support, tend to cause the most friction. Of course, this is the style I seem to have stuck to the most. As panic began to set in and the prospect of hobbling around for a few days wasn't very appealing, I ordered a brand new pair of sandals. A risk, I know, but I knew I needed more support. So, I bought a pair of T-bar sandals – a style I hadn't considered in a while – and, what do you know, they were a hit. Featuring a strap that runs from the toe to the ankle across the top of your foot and secured in place with an ankle strap, T-bar sandals have long been touted as a footwear solution practical and comfortable for summer, offering more support than other silhouettes. What I will say is that they haven't always been as popular, falling out of favor in the face of other sandal trends (e.g. sliders and flip flops). However, everything started to change. Over the past few weeks, I've seen so many fashion people rocking the T-bar sandal trend. So much so that it can't be a coincidence. From minimalist flats to woven leather heels, there's something undeniably chic about this sandal shape. Trying mine with shorts and dresses, I found that the vertically positioned strap really elongated my legs, which my 5' 3″ self welcomed. The market is also full of T-bar sandals, with some chic pairs appearing on high streets and designer shopping circuits, in a variety of colors, fabrics and heel heights My favorite has to be Reformation's barely there pair, but Sézane's white heels also caught my eye in. as an ideal option for evening and wedding guest shoes. Below, I've shopped the best of the T-bar sandal trend for you; all you have to do is choose between flats or heels. Shop T-Bar Flat Sandals Reformation Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal Like velvet Gold-tone whipstitched leather T-bar sandals Russell & Bromley Lauren Sandals Autograph Metallic leather strappy flat sandals AQUAZZURA Ponza croc-effect leather sandals The White Company Leather sandals with T-insole Shop T-Bar Heeled Sandals Sézane Hortense heeled sandals John Lewis Melody – Leather strappy stiletto sandals Following Iconic bone-print leather heeled sandals GIANVITO ROSSI 45 Braided leather sandals ZARA Metallic high-heeled sandals with ankle strap TOM FORD Whitney embellished lizard-effect leather sandals

