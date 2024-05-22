Princess Eugenie turns heads in vibrant, waist-defining dress





Princess Eugenie looked stunning as she headed to lunch at the Audley pub in Mayfair on Monday before an exclusive dinner hosted by her sister, Princess Beatrice, alongside Aerin Lauder. Mother-of-two Eugenie wowed onlookers, wearing a lovely outfit consisting of Diane von Furstenberg's 'Gil Tiered Satin Jacquard Midi Dress' in a vibrant purple hue with Gianvito Rossi's 'Gianvito 105' praline suede pumps . © JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK Princess Eugenie wore a waist-cinching look The princess carried Mark Cross's 'Romy' clutch to tie to her beige heels. Meanwhile, she wore her dark hair in a slightly wavy style and subtle makeup gave her a glowing look. © JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK The princess looked so chic in purple Eugénie and Béatrice's evening Sarah Ferguson's daughter was to support her older brother at the chic event, which was to celebrate designer Mark Cross's fabulous collaboration with perfume company AERIN. © Getty Princess Beatrice was supported by her sister Princess Eugenie Held at the beautiful Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square, guests were seated in the luxury hotel's private dining room, surrounded by a plethora of pretty flowers and blooms by Willow Crossley. The exclusive evening was meant to celebrate designer Mark Cross, who has just launched a capsule collection in collaboration with AERIN, the global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Aerin herself. The collection consists of four utility bags, all made in Italy from natural canvas and trimmed with cowhide leather. The collection will go live at the end of this month and shoppers are excited to get their hands on this fabulous arm candy. © Getty Princess Eugenie celebrated Aerin's new collaboration Eugenie's brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was also in attendance, looking as stylish as always, as well as the York sisters' good friends, Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband Thomas, and royally loved fashion designers, Amanda Wakeley . and Emilia Wickstead. © Getty Aerin Lauder co-hosted the evening Seeing that the capital is bursting with flowers due to the Chelsea Flower Show taking place this week, guests were presented with stunning mini floral bouquets from the table, as well as a selection of Mark Cross bags and an Aerin perfume of their choice. DISCOVER:Royal Moms Discuss Postpartum Bodies: What Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie & Co Said This isn't Aerins' first fabulous party in London. In 2023, the creative director, granddaughter of beauty mogul Este Lauder, hosted a dinner celebrating 10 years of Beauty for her eponymous brand, at Harry's Bar in London. Lady Amelia Windsor was a guest, as was Ikram Omar. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

Emilie Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with writers and club members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to win

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (worth 82 per year)*

Future Benefits of Inner Circle By royal decree You are royally invited to joinThe HELLO! Royal Club then go ahead and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you soon at the club! Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to HELLO! Magazine user Data protection policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/553513/princess-eugenie-turns-head-cinched-purple-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos