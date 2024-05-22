Sean Diddy Combs sued by model accusing him of sexual assault





Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault. Sean “Diddy” Combs faces another legal battle. A therapist is chased by a model Crystal McKinney following allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York studio in 2003, according to legal documents obtained by E! News on May 21. In the documents, McKinney, who has modeled for brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Macy's, alleges she was invited by an unnamed designer to a Men's Fashion Week dinner at Cipriani Downtown, where she was told that she would be introduced to Combs to potentially advance his career. Before the event, the model, then 22, said she was asked to change her appearance by dying her hair and buying a new outfit to ensure the Bad Boy Records founder would finds her attractive, depending on the costume. And although Combs promised to help her “make it one day” over dinner, according to the filing, the 54-year-old also allegedly made “flirtatious” remarks toward McKinney before inviting her to his studio later in the night to “get to know her better.” While she was in his studio, according to the filing, Combs and an associate then pressured her to smoke and drink until she felt like she was “floating,” although she had previously insisted she had had enough. Combs then allegedly asked McKinney to follow him into the bathroom, where he “began kissing her without her consent” and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She said she lost consciousness shortly afterward and woke up “in shock” to find herself in a taxi back to the designer's apartment, according to the lawsuit.

