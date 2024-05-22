The best dressed guest, according to our fashion editor





Love Good Housekeeping and want to receive more of our triple-tested recipes, home tips, fashion inspiration, essential consumer advice and more in your inbox? Register to our FREE weekly newsletters, sit back and enjoy! The Chelsea Flower Show is here and alongside the beautiful gardens on display, the event offers guests the perfect opportunity to wear their brightest and most elegant outfits, providing us with plenty of style inspiration for all our summer events . Although organizers have never implemented an official dress code, attendees typically opt for bold floral prints and pastel suits to match the splendor of the surrounding gardens as well as the springtime vibe. Many looks caught our attention this year, from The Bridgerton Chroniclesfrom Adjoa Andoh's structured white dress to Mary Berry's pink paisley dress, but Indira Varma's outfit was by far our editor's favorite. Karwaï Tang For the occasion, the Doctor Who And games of thrones The star, who was photographed in this year's Water Aid garden, wore an elegant white embroidered maxi dress. All the news from the Chelsea Flower Show What to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show All the winners of the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 All white outfits are the red carpet look this summer The delicate design featured ruffle detailing with fluted bohemian sleeves and subtle floral embroidery placed throughout the dress. She finished the look with a pair of classic beige leather open toe mules and gold hoop earrings. Jeff Spicer Our Fashion Director, Amanda Marcantonio, says: “Without a doubt, the Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma wore the most beautiful flowers in town. Although I'm not personally a huge fan of flowers, I couldn't help but fall in love with her white cotton maxi dress embroidered with wildflowers. He ticked all the boxes; romance, charm, beauty, elegance (I could go on). “The mix of intricate meadowsweet needlework with pretty scalloped trims, a blousy silhouette, a mid-length hem and demure long sleeves could have made Indira look very twee, but she cleverly styled the dress with simple yet chic beige leather sliders that instantly added a modern touch and suddenly vintage cottagecore seems delightfully new. Karwaï Tang Inspired by Indira's look? If so, similar dresses are available in stores and online to mimic her style. Monsoon Piera embroidered mid-length skirt Now 30% off RIXO Carey – Ivory Prairie Embroidery Karen Millen Floral-embroidered linen and cotton dress Now 25% off Zara Crossover leather flat sandals The Chelsea Flower Show is an annual floral extravaganza which will take place during its traditional spring slot from May 20 this year. Many celebrities were in attendance on the opening day of the event, including Dame Joanna Lumley, Alex Jones and Gaby Logan. Looking for more fashion inspiration? Here's how to dress and accessorize for the Chelsea Flower Show, according to our fashion experts. More looks GH I love this week Cate Blanchett is the epitome of effortless cool. Her loose gold sequin sweater was a mega star dressed at Cannes this week. 10/10. The Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That is a divisive watch. The same goes for wardrobe choices. Carrie Bradshaw's Oversized Hat, photographed during the filming of S3, it has to be seen to be believed. Yeah or Nah? We love a hair transformation and Michelle Yeohs new chic style in Cannes, stole the show. See the video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/fashion/a60844517/indira-varma-chelsea-flower-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos