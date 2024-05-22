Iran denies Turkish claims it discovered Raisi crash site





The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has officially denied Turkey's claim that its Akinci drone located the crash site of the helicopter carrying the late President Ebrahim Raisi. In a statement released Wednesday, he said the exact location of the helicopter crash was determined by ground rescue teams and drones of the Iranian armed forces. Although Turkey sent a drone equipped with night vision and thermal cameras, Iran insists that due to the lack of capabilities for “detection and control of points under the clouds”, the Turkish drone failed to accurately locate the accident site and subsequently returned to Turkey. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a day of national mourning in solidarity with Tehran and touted the drones' success as a demonstration of Turkey's unmanned aerial capabilities, Iranian media and military officials dismissed his claims as “inaccurate”. More than 2.5 million people monitored live the operational data and flight trajectory of the Akinci drone involved in the operation in Iran. At the same time, in response to reports criticizing thesecurityconditions of President Raïssi's flight, the Nournewsa site, previously affiliated with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, denied any negligence. He stressed that the decades-old aging helicopter was under the command of an experienced flight crew and had undergone all necessary weather checks, saying all essential safety measures had been taken to make the flight safe. However, despite all precautions, “unexpected weather conditions thwarted forecasts based on technical and safety protocols,” Nournews added, in response to theCriticismsraised about the weather conditions on the day of the accident and the decision to authorize the flight despite the circumstances.

