I'm 8 months pregnant and found the perfect summer dress





Amazon has released some of the most viral fashion items over the years, from the “Amazon” coat to flattering two-piece sets to booty leggings with 53,000 five-star ratings; This is no surprise given the comfort and affordability of the styles. While searching for warm weather dresses this season, I think I may have stumbled upon the retailer's next hot item: the Anrabess sleeveless trapeze midi dress. THE Anrabess sleeveless trapeze midi dress is available in sizes S to XL and features two different fabrics; the top is a stretchy ribbed material while the bottom is made of a flowy blended material that moves well. Basically, it's the perfect combination of flattering and lightweight. Amazon

It has two pockets and can be worn with a racerback or strapless bra. The dress comes in 15 colors, including black and cream as well as light green, pale pink, and blue gray, the color I chose after seeing the dress pop up time and time again on TikTok and Instagram Reels from creators like @thehalliescene And @retailcheapskate. I have the shape of an apple with long limbs and a short, round torso. This shape is only now amplified by the fact that I'm eight months pregnant with a little girl who sits very high on my figure. I bought dresses that can see me through the rest of my pregnancy in 80+ degree weather, and the Anrabess sleeveless trapeze midi dress caught my eye because it seemed flattering to my upper half and indulgent to my lower half. Spoiler alert: It's great, even on a stomach that looks like it's going to burst at any moment. I love how the tank top style shows off what's left of my Pilates arms and works with the sports bras I wear. The bottom half is accommodating and loose, perfect for sticky and steamy days. Amazon

While there aren't a ton of reviews on Amazon yet, the ones that do exist are glowing. A critic said the dress was cute and flattering on their athletic arms and shoulders and the skirt was loose without being bulky. Another person who ordered multiple colors of the dress said she loved the versatility, as you can dress this beauty up with wedges and jewelry or throw on tennis shoes and a baseball cap and still look stylish. A third review paid him the ultimate compliment, saying the pockets are large and can hold their phone without it sticking out. Take it Anrabess sleeveless trapeze midi dress from Amazon and get a head start this summer, because the dress is sure to sell out.

