Anne Hathaway basically said Gap was back in white dress





When Anne Hathaway stepped out wearing big jewelry and a floor-length white shirt dress with nothing but a corset underneath, I immediately wanted to know the details of the outfit; This is the sexiest version of the classic summer dress I possibly own Never seen. I wasn't surprised to learn that she was wearing jewelry that could pay off my student loans (and more), but I was shocked when I discovered that her dress was from a classic designer brand. A mall. The actress' dress was a custom piece from Gap and no, you didn't read that wrong. Hathaway not only proved that the brand is very back, but her custom Zac Posen dress for Gap was a shining example of what the brand does best: classic styles with a modern twist. The Hathaways dress sent me straight to the Gaps website not only to find a similar style (although it might be available soon, according to a press release), but also to see what was new and I discovered that a certain number of his summer staples are up to 60 percent off. Below you'll find everything I'm looking at, starting at just $12. 9 Best Gap Deals Belted midi dress in crinkled gauze Gap

While you can't grab Hathaway's exact dress right now, this mid-length belted model comes pretty close. Like the celebrity dress, this one also cinches the waist and features small cap sleeves and a button front closure that gives you the option to create a sexy look. According to buyers, it fits perfectly, comfortable[but] neither sloppy nor too oversized and is ideal for summer thanks to its cool flowy design. 365 high-waisted linen-blend shorts Gap

Linen shorts should be on everyone's summer shopping list: they're dressier than denim shorts, but arguably more comfortable and offer the lightweight feel you need on hot days. I personally understand this pair is now $24. The 365 High-Rise Linen Shorts come in eight colors, feature pleated details, and sit high on the waist for a fit that shoppers call super flattering. They feel chic and tailored enough to wear with a blazer, and comfortable enough for tees and sneakers, one fan raved about their style, while another person wrote that they looked great on them and felt good. Modern Shell Tank Top Gap

I'll mindlessly spend $12 at a coffee shop, so why not get some this classic tank when it is on sale for the same amount? (That's how I justified adding it to my cart this morning, don't hesitate to tell yourself the same thing). The top, made from a cotton-modal blend described by one customer as soft and stretchy, has a slim fit, a slightly cropped hem and more than 500 five-star ratings. According to one shopper, everything about this tank top is perfect, from the length and armholes that don't open but aren't tight, to the thick straps that cover your bra. And according to someone else, the top is a classic style and feels like a step up from a baggy t-shirt, which I thought meant I'd wear it every day. The gap has always been THE place to stock up on wardrobe essentials and the Hathaways look was the perfect reminder of that. Shop more summer styles on sale. I shop below. Stride high-rise wide-leg jeans Gap

Linen blend midi dress Gap

Modern shirt with puffed sleeves and ribbing Gap

24/7 Split Hem Turtleneck Sweater Gap

Short linen blend dress Gap

Cropped button-back tank top in linen blend Gap



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/anne-hathaway-gap-summer-sale-8651932 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos