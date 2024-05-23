Model Keeps Clothes She Wore During Alleged Assault by Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Costume

Latest woman to come forward with disturbing sexual assault allegations against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims she kept her unwashed clothes from the night he allegedly assaulted her wrapped in a plastic bag for more than two decades.

Crystal McKinney, a former model and television star from Georgia, claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs in 2003, depending on the suitfiled in the Southern District of New York.

McKinney, who first rose to prominence after winning MTV's first “Model Mission” beauty contest in 1998 when she was 17, was an up-and-coming model when she was invited to attend a New York Men's Fashion Week event in 2003.

Crystal McKinney has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her in 2003 at his New York studio. MovieMagic McKinney kept unwashed clothes from the night Combs was allegedly assaulted in a bag, according to his lawsuit. Instagram/Diddy

The then 22-year-old was told by a person referred to only as Designer in the filing that Combs could help her “advance her modeling career” and arranged a meeting.

The designer made sure McKinney touched up her roots to give her a “platinum blonde” look, put in hair extensions and dressed her in a revealing outfit to make her look attractive to the rapper. , according to the lawsuit.

McKinney was dressed “in a black leather coat with a fur hood, a beige translucent chiffon V-shirt, a fur-lined purse, and jewel-encrusted jeans,” the suit states .

“Due to the traumatic events that would later occur, Plaintiff kept the unwashed clothes from that night in her closet where they remain in plastic wrap,” the filing states.

McKinney was taken to see the rapper at Cipriani Downtown where Combs, the designer and others were eating and drinking.

Once seated, Combs made a very public display of addressing the plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner that continued throughout the dinner, according to the suit.

He told her she was beautiful and even whispered to her at one point that she was going to make it as a model, according to the filing.

Combs explained that he had significant influence in the fashion world and the two exchanged numbers.

McKinney alleges that Combs forced her to perform oral sex on him in his New York studio in 2003. MTV

Crystal McKinney was an up-and-coming model when she met the rapper at a Men's Fashion Week event in 2003. MTV

Throughout the dinner, Combs was flirtatious, bordering on ogling McKinney, and continually refilled her wine glass. At the end of the meal, Combs said he wanted to get to know her better and told her to call him later.

They met later that night at his studio on West 44th Street in Midtown, where she found Combs and other men drinking and smoking weed. When offered alcohol and pot, she accepted, but after saying she didn't want any more, Combs pressured McKinney to continue drinking and smoking.

Noticing her intoxicated state in which she said she felt like she was floating, McKinney alleges he pulled her into a back room and began forcibly kissing her, according to the suit.

The tycoon then forced her to perform oral sex on him despite her protests.

While she was being attacked, the plaintiff felt panicked and physically ill, her lawyers said.

The video shows Combs attacking his ex Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016. P.A.

Combs took her back to the studio where she lost consciousness. She later arrived in a taxi back to the designer's apartment and realized she had been sexually assaulted.

McKinney, who attempted suicide in 2004 when her modeling career “began to dwindle and completely evaporate” after believing Combs had “blackballed” her, demanded a jury trial.

Since November, Combs has been the subject of several other lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual misconduct and other crimes, including one filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

A video released last week showed Combs attacking Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. He released an emotional apology video on Sunday, which Ventura's lawyers later criticized for being “more about himself than on the many people he hurt.”

In April, federal agents searched the tycoon's homes in California and Florida as part of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security's human trafficking team.

He has not been charged with any crime and has denied the allegations against him.