Shoppers say this comfy dress, now just $34, “fits perfectly to camouflage my swollen belly.”

As far as we're concerned, Memorial Day is already here. It is not just a simple date on the calendar, but a feeling, a lifestyle, a atmosphere. This glorious unofficial kickoff to summer also means we're in peak travel season. Before you embark on that well-deserved beach trip, don't forget the most important thing: a good vacation dress. We believe that the fluid Anrabess Casual Tiered Maxi Dress deserves a place in your suitcase. And right now, it's only $34.

Why is this a good deal?

For just over $30, you'll get a comfortable dress that you can wear to the beach, to the pool, to exploring. And For dinner. Translation: You get what you pay for.

Why do I need this?

Loose and flowy, this classic silhouette features a round neck and thick straps for a little bra-friendly coverage while still showing a little skin. Made from a lightweight polyester blend, the skirt gracefully hugs the body without clinging. And it has pockets, which pretty much seals the deal, right?

Throw it on over your swimsuit or throw it on before having your morning coffee. Pair it with comfy sneakers for midday excursions (we're talking shopping trips, obviously). Finally, when the sun goes down, pair with classic heels or dressy sandals to look your best during a romantic dinner, whether on the beach at sunset or at your favorite neighborhood restaurant.

What the critics say

Amazon shoppers are falling for this on-the-go essential.

Benefits

“The empire waist sits perfectly to hide my swollen stomach,” explained a satisfied reviewer. “But because the top is fitted, it doesn't look at all scruffy, like many comfortable dresses do.” The same reviewer loved it so much that he ended up ordering a second one in gray.

“Very flattering,” said another Amazon buyer. “[The dress is] not too transparent, but light enough not to get too hot in it. » A third customer noted that the dress is not see-through, adding that they “can't wait to wear it” on their next vacation.

In the meantime, this fashionista offered some fun styling tips: “Add a denim jacket or light jacket. Or layer a white t-shirt underneath. A very versatile wardrobe staple… Wear it to the office or out a casual dinner. I plan to wear it in Italy with a pair of tennis shoes or walking sandals!

The inconvenients

If you're on the shorter side and looking for a mid-length dress, read on. “I love the color and the way it flows at the bottom. However, it's too long,” says a four-star reviewer. “I was going to give it back, [but] I changed my mind and decided to edit it instead. That’s how much I love it.”

Another user agreednoting: “Very beautiful dress. Just be aware that it is very long. Read the size chart to see if it will fit you.”

A final buyer pointed out that the color they originally purchased was different when they opened the package. “It fits me well, it's really comfortable and I received several compliments when I wore it,” they began. “However… the color is dull. It was photographed and described as a dark blue, almost purplish. What I received looks more like a dark gray.”

