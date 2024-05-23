Fashion
A man in finance? It's time to elevate your summer “brother style”
The viral TikTok His “man in finance” is poised to be the song of the summer, but style experts aren't convinced the “finance bros” are dressed for the occasion.
“I’m looking for a man in finance. Investment fund. 6'5. Blue eyes…” All it took were those twelve words, brilliantly packaged into a bumpy little rhythm, and repeated over and over again by 26-year-old Megan Boni, better known on TikTok as the “girl on the couch.”
His sassy 19-second invocation for a tall, rich, light-eyed man was catapulted onto the internet and remixed by DJs around the world. It's also created a frenzy of attention for a group that probably doesn't need a bigger ego boost, the “finance bros.”
This generation of privileged and overworked bankers does not have the best reputation. Although not a homogeneous group, many are known for their more pompous qualities; smug smiles, obsessive protein consumption, semi-functional alcoholism, acceptance of lack of sleep, and frequent bragging about their six-figure salaries. Of course, you can't ignore one of the worst aspects of the “financial bros” aesthetic: their style.
Wall Street bankers and venture capitalists once dressed with timeless elegance and class, exuding a confident masculine style worthy of respect and admiration. But, as one stylist says: “feeling” like you work in finance is a less romantic notion than it once was. » Tailored pinstripe suits were swapped for ABC sweatpants and puffy Patagonia vests from lululemon, fine linens for technical fabrics and leather dress shoes for eco-friendly Allbirds.
While there's nothing wrong with wearing more casual sportswear, a concept welcomed by many working remotely during the pandemic, many stylists agree that it's high time for the brethren of the finance to improve their appearance. So if this song can spark societal change, let it be a renaissance of the finance man look.
The dress code for investment bankers has gradually become permissive, which doesn't mean they should slack off when it comes to mature styles.
This was a disappointing development to say the least. This was the verdict of Kin Moy, Boston-based image consultant, style coach, and founder of Dapper Dangerous Styling.
“Traditionally, when we think of finance, we think of stripes. Whether it's the pinstriped suits of the '80s and '90s, white and blue striped dress shirts, or even those blue shirts with a contrasting white collar and cuffs,” Moy explained. “Over the years, all offices have become more casual and current dress codes are permissive towards athleisure. »
According to Moy, comfort is quickly becoming the top priority, with more and more “financial brothers” opting for low-profile, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabrics, moving away from cotton, wool and cashmere that offer more dimension than flat, shiny polyester. . The stylist understands that “looking groomed” is not always a priority for these men. Finance bros are naturally more focused on their work than their outfits.
To make matters worse, the rigid social stratification of these offices often discourages men from dressing creatively and pushes them toward uniformity, which Moy calls a major style sin: “Yes, the brothers of the finance have a uniform and it’s ugly,” he admitted. “There is a spoken etiquette and an unspoken etiquette. Clothing is part of this etiquette. So when there is an unspoken uniform in the office, deviating too much from it can cause friction.
So, what can we do about this declining men’s fashion phenomenon? Moy's advice: refine the uniform but don't reinvent the wheel.
Moy predicted a menswear renaissance in which the “financial bro aesthetic” would be reinvented and romanticized to resemble the “Wolf of Wall Street” more than the “Cole Haan-Patagonia Man.”
Experts seem to agree with Moy's prediction that “brothers” will embrace styles that are more mature and wearable from in-person days at the office to happy hour, as well as by non-financial everyday folks who were inspired by “man”. in finance.”
Celebrity stylist Samantha Brown has always been in tune with fashion trends amid the hustle and bustle of New York, so it's no surprise that many working professionals ask her for style advice. Although Brown acknowledges that the pandemic has dramatically shifted bros from finance to athleisure, she suspects that “brothers” will be buying more polished and refined brands this summer.
“Finance bros seem to be having a renaissance where they want to break that mold and modernize with cooler silhouettes, mixing their textures and styling looks that seem a little more relevant,” she explained.
When it comes to specific brands, Brown highlighted Todd Synder, who is one of his favorite menswear designers. “He consistently comes up with wearable, modern, not-too-trendy pieces that would still fit a cooler financial sibling’s aesthetic.” For well-tailored shirts, pants, and layering pieces, Brown also suggested “finance brother” stalwart Theory. For add-ins, she recommends Rag & Bone and Vince, and for those willing to splurge, Cucinelli and Brioni.
The stylist also highlighted the importance of accessorizing, which is often lost in the precariousness of men's workwear. “Watches remain an immediate way to communicate status and style, and a beautiful watch will last forever,” she emphasized.
If they're able to follow through on all of these style suggestions, the financial brothers might just be on their way to achieving a much-needed new and improved image this summer. After all, there should be nothing they love more than capitalizing on good press.
Shop “finance bro” pieces inspired by recommendations from Samantha Brown and Kin Moy
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
“Bonobos does stealth athletics at its best. This is the first place I take clients who are trying to graduate from Lulu ABCs and Birddogs, but can't sacrifice stretch and comfort,” Moy explained. The Weekday Warrior Pants are a great place to start with their easy-care, wrinkle-resistant cotton and variety of fit options, from slim fit to athletic and classic.
Penny Mephisto Kurtis Loafers
A sophisticated basic loafer is really all you need for the job. But make sure it goes well with a range of outfits and is comfortable enough to walk around the office. “Mephisto offers dignified dress shoes that legitimately look like sneakers,” Moy explained. “Most designs look shabby, but Kurtis, Manko and Max are surefire recommendations.”
Eton Signature Twill Shirt
“If you're willing to invest a little more (you have that 'financial money', right?), then Eton shirts are a no-brainer,” Moy explained. Eton's variety of twill shirts promise impeccable drape and perfect sheen, the perfect complement to more formal business attire. They also come in seven shades and are light enough for a sweltering summer subway ride.
The Alfre The Original Oxford Shirt
“If you want to support a local brand that brings back the romanticized aesthetic of a 'finance man', then check out Le Alfre! » encourages Moy. “It was started by a former Wall Street guy determined to make the banker shirt fashionable again!” » The Le Original Oxford shirt is naturally a best-seller, evoking a combination of playful, preppy rugby style and statement office wear.
Maverick and Co. Manhattan Deluxe Leather Briefcase
Smooth, sleek leather is a necessity with men's accessories, especially when it comes to their wearables. “A sharp briefcase is the most underrated accessory for white-collar professionals,” Moy explained. “Satchel and Page, Stuart and Lau, or Maverick & Co for something durable and waterproof are my favorite recommendations,” Moy shared.
Todd Synder X Sperry Top-Sider Suede Boat Shoe
Brown doesn't want the financial bros to spend their well-earned money on fast lifestyles. Instead, she pointed them toward a brand that creates timeless basics that go beyond trends. “Todd Snyder is one of my favorite menswear designers because he consistently delivers wearable, modern, not-too-trendy pieces that would still fit the cooler 'finance bro' aesthetic,” said Brown. Synder's latest boat shoe collaboration with Sperry is the perfect example of accessible luxury.
Theory Brenan cotton and linen polo shirt
“Theory, a financial mainstay, is great for basics like well-tailored shirts and pants, as well as the occasional layered piece that will add extra polish,” Brown shared. The more casual Brennan polo is loved by reviewers, with one writing: “Firstly exceptionally good. The fabric is chic and breathable, but lays well without the wrinkled linen feel.
Brioni Men's Woven Silk Tie with Boxes and Squares
To achieve uniformity in the Finance Bro look, consider the more unique styles and smaller accessories that add a pop of color to an outfit like this pretty patterned silk tie from Brioni. “For those with deeper pockets, Cucinelli and Brioni offer beautiful color and fabric palettes,” Brown suggested.
Rag & Bone Noah Cotton Shirt Jacket Blouson
Even once you've stocked up on all the basics, there will still be a few gaps in your wardrobe. “Rag & Bone and Vince are perfect for rounding out a men’s wardrobe,” Brown said. This Blouson shirt jacket from Rag & Bone is fitted with a ribbed knit hem for a relaxed silhouette, finished with a pointed collar and buttoned through the front.
Vince Fulton leather sneakers
Sneakers are never taken off the table, but they can't look shabby. Following Brown's other recommendation, Vince also offers a wide variety of simple pieces designed for everyday business attire. The shoe selection receives particularly positive feedback, and these clean white lace-up leather sneakers fit all brands.
Looking for headline-worthy loot? Continue shopping with Post Wanted.
