Fashion
The best fashion evenings at Cannes 2024: Dior, Killian, Michael Kors
Cannes' Croisette was bustling with receptions, parties, pop ups, dinners and the hustle and bustle of celebrities trying to get on the red carpet. Because fashion and cinema are linked in a stronger relationship than ever, film festivals like Cannes are full of fashion brand events that extend the conversation about style beyond the flamboyant clothes of the red carpet. This year, brands from Saint Laurent, Lanvin and Dior to Michael Kors and Kilian Paris all organized evenings bringing together friends of their respective houses, as part of the city's celebration of cinema.
On Wednesday evening, May 22, the perfume brand Kilian Paris organized a star-studded evening in a restaurant turned nightclub, where the brand launched its new perfume Sunkissed Goddess. Kilian Hennessy, the founder of Kilian Paris, welcomed the guests and posed for photos with them. Present at the party were Kelly Rowland (who previously had a tense exchange with security at Cannes), Coco Rocha and Lucien Laviscount.
“Gold or nothing” was written on the invitation, so many guests showed up in gold outfits and took photos in front of the large Kilian Paris sign with a glittering gold background before entering. The bar served custom cocktails while a station served coconut water in coconut shells. There was also a tattoo station – a typical highlight of the Kilian brand party.
Michael Kors hosted a dinner for select celebrities and influencers across from the Martinez Hotel at their beach club, followed by an afterparty. Actress Kelly Rutherford, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Rossy de Palma and others were in attendance at the dinner and wore looks from the Michael Kors collection. The collection is an ode to the sophistication of resort-chic attire that Michael Kors calls “barefoot glamour.” Gathering at sunset for cocktails on the hotel's beach club pier, guests then sat in the restaurant while French singer Santa (aka Samanta Cotta) serenaded them.
The dinner then turned into an afterparty that lasted until at least 2 a.m. with an early 2000s pip-hop soundtrack provided by DJ Martin Solveig. During the evening, we saw a real estate broker based in Los Angeles and Selling the Sunset star Jason Oppenheim relaxes with friends.
For 12 years, Nespresso – known for its humorous George Clooney adverts – has had a presence on the Croisette during the festival, providing a place where people can sit on the beach while sipping cocktails during or between meetings. Nespresso's orange-colored beach club also offers lunch; Reservations required.
The premium Swiss coffee brand also hosted a dinner during the festival, featuring dishes from chef Jean Imbert, winner of season 3 of the French-Belgian iteration of the reality show. Best boss. He succeeds Alain Ducasse as head of the kitchens at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris and directs the kitchens at the Hôtel Martinez on the Croisette. Present at the dinner were French rugby player Antoine Dupont, French media personality Léna Mahfouf and Filipino actress Pia Wurtzbach. And just before dinner, the French actor Omar Sy, from the Netflix series Lupinemet Chef Imbert.
Dior was one of the first brands to organize a party at the start of the festival, organized in collaboration with Madame Figaro and Moët & Chandon. Held on the rooftop of the JW Marriott Hotel, it was a lively evening where actress and global women's fashion and makeup brand ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy was in attendance and mesmerized the guests. Also present were director Greta Gerwig, French actresses Juliette Binoche and Camille Cottin, as well as German actress Wilma Elles. With a pool at the center of the space, guests sipped custom cocktails and nibbled on hors d'oeuvres. French singer Eddy de Pretto brought the party to life.
And Lanvin, although the brand has not announced who its next creative director will be, has been very busy during the festival. A new Lanvin boutique opened on May 12 just before the festival. This is a return to the famous French city since the founder of the house, Jeanne Lanvin, opened a boutique on the Croisette in the early 1920s.
“It’s a return to Cannes for Lanvin after a century of absence. This makes sense. And as always in real estate, it was about seizing a fantastic opportunity to return to a prime location on the Croisette,” Siddhartha Shukla, Deputy Managing Director of Lanvin. said WWD.
Inside, shoppers will find a maritime-inspired store design and anecdotes from the brand's founder. Lanvin also hosted a filmmakers' dinner in tribute to director and screenwriter Paul Schrader and actress and director Valeria Golino. Present were Abel Ferrara, Whit Stillman, Melita Toscan Du Plantier and the director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/cannes-fashion-parties-dior-kilian-michael-kors-2024-1235907188/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oshonaike criticizes the declining level of Nigerian table tennis
- The best fashion evenings at Cannes 2024: Dior, Killian, Michael Kors
- The burial ceremony of former Iranian President Raisi in Mashhad | BBC News
- Indian Elections: Newsroom's Tokyo Day, Religion and Democracy | NHK World…
- Imran Khan Clarifies His Stand on Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Says He Would Never Criticize a Film in Public | Hindi Cinema News
- CHP and BBP leaders meet in period of political “softening”
- Jokowi works in Yogyakarta when PDIP holds national working meeting today
- Colorado Springs dad hit by puck while watching hockey game still recovering from concussion months later
- Zippin, Aramark UK, LEGOLAND Windsor and Walmart debut — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- “Once upon a time there was my country”: PM Modi during his surprise “visa-free” visit to Pakistan
- Students succeed at the International Science and Engineering Fair
- Applause for a cause for the premiere of NECRO 101, a mafia and gangster-filled film