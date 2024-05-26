Why Men's Wearhouse Stock Was Crushed





While we don't believe in timing the market or panicking over its movements, we like to keep an eye out for big changes, just in case they are important to our investment thesis. What: Men's clothing retailer shares Men's clothes (New York : MW) looked unfashionable today as investors divested their shares by as much as 19% in intraday trading after the company reported its first quarter results. So what: You don't have to look far to understand why investors are so unhappy with the quarterly report. For the first time in more than two years, the company's earnings per share fell short of analyst estimates, coming in at $0.52 versus $0.55 expected. Worse, the company's outlook was bleaker than expected, as it reported that second-quarter earnings per share would likely be between $1.12 and $1.13, instead of the $1.22 Wall had hoped for. Street. Now what: The company blamed the poor quarterly performance and weak guidance for the coming quarter on slower sales of corporate uniforms in the UK compared to 2011. It expects some of its activities improve during the second half of the year. It really wasn't a good quarter for Men's Wearhouse as a whole, as sales increased 1.1% and profits fell 3.5% compared to last year. However, the company still expects full-year EPS growth of 13-17% – between $2.70 and $2.78 – and the stock currently trades at around 10.5 times the midpoint of this forecast. With that in mind, this may be a title to at least have on your radar. Want to stay up to date on Men's Wearhouse?Add it to your watchlist. At the time Thisthe article was published Try One of Our Insane Newsletter Services free for 30 days. We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a broad range of viewpoints makes us better investors.Idiot Contributor Matt Koppenheffer has no financial interest in any of the companies mentioned. You can check what Matt is monitoring by visiting his CAPS Walletor you can follow Matt on Twitter @KoppTheFool Or Facebook. Crazypeople disclosure policy prefers dividends rather than a sharp stick in the eye. Copyright 1995 – 2012 The Motley Fool, LLC. All rights reserved. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/2012-06-07-why-mens-wearhouse-shares-got-crushed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos