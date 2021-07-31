Herschelle Gibbs educated against the BCCI blocking him from Pak’s PoK cricket league





Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs accused the Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) of threatening him in an attempt to dissuade him from participating in the Kashmir Premier League of Pakistan (KPL) ‘, which was planned by the neighboring country in the illegally occupied PoK. On Twitter, Gibbs, 47, complained that he had received a “threat” from BCCI and struck out, insisting that BCCI has no right to introduce its “political agenda with Pakistan into the equation “. While the BCCI has yet to give an official response, several netizens have trained the former South African drummer on the Kashmir issue, stressing that he is probably just a pawn in Pakistan’s latest attempt to ‘add legitimacy to their illegal occupation.

Herschelle Gibbs accuses BCCI of trying to prevent him from participating in ‘KPL’

Herschelle Gibbs, who is part of the ‘Overseas Warriors’ franchise, posted a Tweet, accusing the BCCI of threatening him by denying him entry to India if he participates in the league. Gibbs tweeted,

Completely useless for the @BCCI to put their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and try to stop me from playing in the @ kpl_20. Also threatening me by telling me that they would not allow me to enter India for any cricket related work. Ridiculous

Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

According to Sportskeeda who spoke to Gibbs, the former South African cricketer received a note from BCCI via compatriot Greame Smith, who in turn relayed a message from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The Herschelle Gibbs Internet school on the question of Kashmir

Reading the response he received on Twitter, Herschelle Gibbs, who got angry about “political agendas,” is likely ignoring geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, which may be why he posted this misguided Tweet. Internet users questioned him, pointing out that Pakistan was organizing a competition in a troubled territory belonging to India, which it has forcibly occupied almost since its creation. Moreover, the latest controversy comes just days after India called Pakistan’s recent “elections” at PoK a sham, and once again called on the country led by Imran Khan to leave the territory. Prominent Pakistani politicians, including cabinet minister Imran Khan, also intervened.

It’s a political issue for India, and a contested place for Pakistan, it’s not its own Pakistan, and it’s not just a @BCCI issue, it’s also a @government issue from India. @BCCI don’t stop you for PSL, this is Kashmir, you shouldn’t hurt people from.

RAHUL YADAV (@ rahulyadav266) July 31, 2021

Likewise, another fan spoke out in favor of the BCCI and criticized Gibbs for being “naive” and ignoring geopolitical issues.

Don’t be so naive, Herschelle. If you want to play Pakistan’s occupied Kashmir Premier League then even as a cricket fan I would ask @BCCI never to allow you to enter India for cricket related work. Nothing is more important to us than our homeland.

Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sumit Kumar Roy trained Gibbs by putting into perspective why Pakistan is keen to organize such a league. Roy told Gibbs that he was being used as a scapegoat by Pakistan to legitimize its occupation of Indian territories.

Dear Mr. Gibbs,

I love you from the bottom of my heart

Please try to understand that this is not politics, it is a matter of our sovereignty. Pak wants to legitimize their illegal occupation of Kashmir through these games. So you are part of their political plan.

Sumit Kumar Roy (@penofSUMIT) July 31, 2021 Herschelle Gibbs Tweet rekindles geopolitical divide between India and Pakistan

While Herschelle Gibbs may have intended to create a geopolitical rift between India and Pakistan, launching such a frontal attack on such a sensitive issue is sure to create ripples that go beyond the circles of cricket. Pakistani Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhrytweeté, “Pressure on Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir [Premier] League is a continuation of this old practice (of politicizing cricket). We strongly condemn these measures (translated from Urdu). now since a visiting Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in 2009. Other contemporaries of Gibbs, including Dilshan Tillakaratne and Monty Panesar, are also said to be aligned to participate in the Pakistani sham, while the political nature of this tournament can be established from the fact that his face is Shahid Afridi.

(Image credit: Herschelle Gibbs Twitter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/herschelle-gibbs-schooled-for-rant-against-bcci-blocking-him-from-paks-pok-cricket-league.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos