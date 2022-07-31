Imran Khan and CM Pervaiz Elahi finalize names of Punjab cabinets





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan visited Lahore on Sunday, where the latter met with newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to the source, the former prime minister and CM Punjab discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other matters.

Pervaiz Elahi also briefed the PTI President on the measures taken by the government to help flood victims.

In this regard, Imran Khan instructed CM Elahi to speed up relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Sources told ARY News that several names from the coalition parties, PTI and PML-Q, have been shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios.

It is learned that Raja Basharat will likely get the Ministry of Justice portfolio, Murad Raas will get the Ministry of Education, Yasmin Rashid will likely get the Ministry of Health while the name of Hashim Jawan Bakht has been finalized for the Ministry of Finance .

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get the interior minister’s portfolio, sources said.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti and Murad Raas will also get ministerial posts in the Punjab cabinet.

Also, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsan ul Haq Chaudhry and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers.

