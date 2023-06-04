Ron DeSantis punches Donald Trump from the right; Ex-president eyes general election – NBC 6 South Florida





During his first week on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis repeatedly hit out at his main rival, Donald Trump, from the right.

He’s a different guy from 2015, 2016, DeSantis told a conservative radio host before criticizing the bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation that Trump has championed as essentially a jailbreak bill “that allowed dangerous people to get out of prison.

He also accused Trump of handing over the reins “to Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Trump approved and attempted to pass “an amnesty bill” through Congress, and swore that, unlike the former president, he would finish building the U.S. -Mexican border wall.

In Iowa on Saturday, he hit back at Trump for saying he didn’t like the term woke because people have trouble defining it. Woke is an existential threat to our society, DeSantis said. “To say it’s no big deal just shows that you don’t understand what a lot of these issues are right now.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly attacked DeSantis from the left. He suggested that even anti-abortion activists consider Florida’s new six-week abortion ban too harsh and argued that DeSantis made himself ineligible nationally with his votes as a congressman to reduce the Social Security and Medicare, although Trump has also offered budgets on several occasions. called for significant reductions in duties.

The attacks underscore the underlying early dynamics of the race: as DeSantis tries to win over GOP primary voters and narrow Trump’s lead, Trump is already swinging into a general election showdown against President Joe. Biden. Meanwhile, Trump has pushed back against DeSantis’ argument that the Florida governor, not the former president, is the most viable candidate in the general election.

“Remember, we have to win the election,” Trump stressed at a Fox News Channel town hall Thursday as he discussed abortion politics.

To be clear, Trump has also leaned into other right-wing causes. This week, he renewed his pledge to end birthright citizenship, saying he would sign an executive order on the first day of his second term to change the long-established interpretation of the 14th Amendment. He also renewed his commitment to using the US military to attack foreign drug cartels and pushed for the death penalty for drug traffickers.

But DeSantis’ efforts to outplay Trump have raised eyebrows with some observers who question his tactics.

I don’t think that’s a smart strategy,” said Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican political strategist whose company ran weekly focus groups with GOP voters where DeSantis’ appeal faded. .

Longwell said she expected DeSantis to tailor her speech to the slice of the Republican electorate that wants to leave Trump.

You can’t outrun MAGA Trump, she said, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” political movement. , and instead tried to fight Trump for the Always Trump’-ers.”

DeSantis allies say the governor reacted to what they see as Trump’s attacks from the left and underscored his positions on issues they believe will resonate with Republican primary voters, particularly abortion and DeSantis’ PR war with Disney.

An official with Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis super PAC that runs much of its political operation, said DeSantis’ strategy is informed by what the group’s canvassers have collected from voters in recent weeks. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the messaging strategy, said voters expressed confusion about Trump’s attacks and reacted particularly well to depictions of DeSantis as a fighter who refuses to to move back.

The group ran a digital ad this week highlighting Trump’s abortion comment that was geotargeted to areas Trump was visiting in Iowa. It also explores the messages that will accuse Trump of being too comfortable with big business during his time in the White House.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung criticized DeSantis’ insinuations and accused him of defrauding Trump’s ideas.

Ron DeSantis attempted to steal every one of President Trump’s Agenda47 policy platforms. He is a fraudster and pretends to be someone who knows what he is talking about, he said.

DeSantis, in his early campaign stops, also tried to present himself as a disciplined leader who will keep his promises, implying that Trump had failed to do so.

When I tell you I’m going to do something, I don’t just say it because I think that might be what you want to hear, then go into office and forget all the promises I made,” he said in Lexington, South Carolina.

Longwell said his research has consistently found that voters on the fence are willing to put aside concerns about Trump’s temperament because they feel he was so effective in office, raising questions about strategy. by DeSantis.

They don’t like his mouth, they don’t like his tweets, they don’t like his character. But they like what he’s done as president, she said.

Trump, meanwhile, has made it clear that he is eyeing the general election next year.

In Grimes, Iowa on Thursday, Trump received a pointed question from a woman who claimed “we lost people because you supported the jab,” a reference to mRNA vaccine conspiracies, which were credited for saving millions of lives.

Although Trump did not reject his suggestion and stressed that he was never in favor of mandates, he explained that a large part of the country thinks it is a good thing, you understand that. There aren’t many people in this room, but there are a lot of them.

At the Fox News town hall later in the day, Trump said only stupid people could suggest they had done more than he had on abortion given that he had chosen some of the conservative Supreme Court justices. which had overturned Roe v. Wade. But he also continued to criticize conservative Republican midterm candidates who did not support exceptions, including when the mother’s life is at risk, a position consistent with the majority of voters.

A recent memo to donors from super PAC Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, first reported by Axios, argued that DeSantis is vulnerable among swing-state voters in a general election on issues such as cuts. in Social Security and Medicare, book bans in schools, Florida’s ban on abortions six weeks before most women know they’re pregnant, and her fight with Disney.

Voters, meanwhile, have mixed views on the escalating row.

Heidi Lillibridge, a 51-year-old farmer and Republican activist from Vinton, Iowa, fears Democrats will benefit from mutual criticism of the two leading GOP candidates. She is particularly frustrated with DeSantis’ early attacks.

Criticizing President Trump’s conservative credentials, when we all know how he’s acted as president and what he’s accomplished, I don’t really know why he would do that, she said.

Darcy Cowart, who saw DeSantis speak outside a bar and restaurant in Bluffton, South Carolina, said that although she had previously supported Trump, she was happy to see a large field with other options.

He’s not going to change, and he just has this bully mentality. He just won’t give in,” she said. I know he fights for us and I know he does good things, but at the same time, it’s like having this obnoxious parent who must always be at the table, that you dread to be there.”

___

Associated Press writers Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, and Meg Kinnard in Bluffton, SC, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Trump spokesperson’s last name is Cheung, not Chueng.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/ron-desantis-hits-donald-trump-from-the-right-ex-president-looks-ahead-to-the-general-election/3046921/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos