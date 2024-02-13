Will Imran Khan's party form the next government in Pakistan? The PTI open to an alliance with the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen: 10 things to know





Days after Pakistani voters delivered a split mandate, suspense continues over who will form the country's next government. While Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) delay the formation of a coalition government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 'Imran Khan is making progress in his quest for a coalition government. alliance with the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and the Jamaat-i-Islami.

PTI spokesperson Rauf Hasan said that as the largest party, its leaders should be invited to form the government. Notably, PTI-backed candidates are unable to form a government unless they enter into an alliance with a recognized party in Pakistan.

Pakistan Elections 2024: 10 things to know

1. Rauf Hasan said that Imran Khan had agreed to a coalition between PTI and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen in the Center and Punjab while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI would form a government with Jamaat-i-Islami.

2. Imran has a clear message that forming a government is the right of whoever won the election,” Rauf Hasan was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

3. He added that Imran Khan asked those in power “to introspect their actions, in an indirect mockery of Pakistan's military establishment.

4. Independent candidates, largely supported by Khan's PTI, won in 101 constituencies in the 266-member National Assembly. Following the integration of certain independents into the party, the PML-N's total rose to 80 seats.

5. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's PPP won 54 seats while Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen candidates won 17 seats in the general elections.

6. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a press conference on Tuesday and said that his party was ready to support the next government of Pakistan without taking up any ministry.

7. The PPP has decided that we are not able or not to join the federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in hosting ministries in such a setup. We also don’t want to see political chaos in the country,” the PPP leader was quoted as saying by the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

8. While seeking the presidential post for his father Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan is in a huge crisis and only his father can put out this fire.

9. And I'm not saying this because he's my father. I say this because the country is currently going through a huge crisis and if anyone has the capacity to put out this fire, it is Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

10. A court in Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed 30 appeals filed by PTI-backed candidates challenging election results in their constituencies.

Published: February 13, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

