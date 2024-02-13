Sullivan and 69 U.S. Senators Advance National Security Legislation





WASHINGTONUnited States Senator Dan Sullivan (Republican of Alaska), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), today issued the following statement after voting with 69 of his fellow senators in favor of adopting legislation aimed at strengthening America's defense industrial base and supplying weapons to America's allies. facing threats abroad. The United States is going through one of the most dangerous times since World War II. Authoritarian dictators Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and the Iranian Ayatollahs are on the march and working together across the world to weaken and challenge the national security of the Americas and that of our allies. Our ability to defend our nation has significantly atrophied due to the Biden administration's lack of seriousness on national security issues and the decline in America's ability to produce weapons. The main objective of this legislation is to strengthen the industrial capacity of the Americas to build weapons systems and produce munitions. This must be our number one priority in these dangerous times. Tens of billions of dollars will be devoted to our nation's ability to rapidly produce a range of weapons, from nuclear submarines to 155-millimeter artillery shells. This is why I believe this bill should be called “Revitalization of the Americas Defense Industrial Base.” It is also essential to help our allies defeat unprovoked authoritarian aggression by providing them with much-needed weapons and intelligence. The citizens of Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine all face real existential threats posed by dictators who want to crush them. I was heartened to see 70 U.S. Senators come together to support this important legislation that will strengthen our defense industrial base, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and help America and its allies deter authoritarian aggression and, if necessary , to fight and win wars. # # # Previous article

