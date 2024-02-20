Imran Khan: the poster boy for populism”





A few weeks after chaotic general elections, Pakistani political parties are still struggling to form a coalition to move the country forward. GZERO's Tony Maciulis spoke with former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Khar at the Munich Security Conference to explain how the country's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan maintains his grip on his supporters and remains a powerful political force.

Independent candidates, mostly aligned with Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won the most votes on February 8, although they fell short of a majority, sparking a power struggle between Khan and his political rival, the former prime minister. Nawaz Sharif.

Comparing Khan to former US President Donald Trump and Indian leader Narendra Modi, Khar said: “He really represents what populist leaders are all about.” He is capable of bringing everyone together around what is wrong and the great injustices. However, when he came to power, he had no plan to solve the problem.

Khar said Khan's popularity stems from his ability to tap into the frustrations of his base, which is deeply concerned about the rising cost of living, including food and energy prices.

Although she hopes the political parties will be able to reach a resolution that respects the voters' mandate, Khar says the jury is out on whether Khan will ultimately withdraw from the process.

Khar also addressed ongoing tensions between Pakistan and neighboring India. In a previous interview with GZERO, she had described India as a rogue nation, a claim she once again backed up in Munich. Modi's popularity, she said, is based on anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic sentiments that resonate with Hindu nationalist supporters.

