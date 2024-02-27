Imran Khan tells President Arif Alvi not to consider presidential pardon





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the Islamabad court for a hearing. AFP/FilePTI The founder is serving a total of 31 years in prison in various cases. Article 45 of the Constitution authorizes the president to pardon any convicted person. Experts are divided on whether the president can pardon without the advice of the prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: Amid his ongoing legal troubles that resulted in multiple convictions in various cases, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has opposed the prospect of getting relief through a presidential pardon of President Arif Alvi, The News reported. Tuesday.

Speaking to the publication, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that in light of clemency pleas from various parties, including social media, Khan conveyed to President Alvi not to consider any request for pardon from anywhere for his convictions.

Pointing out that while the President has the constitutional power to pardon any sentence awarded by any court, Hasan stressed that the PTI founder would never accept such a pardon.

Although the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case last year, the PTI founder was soon found guilty in three separate cases, including the Toshakhana case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the encryption case and the un-Islamic nikah case. during which he was sentenced to 14, 10 and seven years of imprisonment respectively.

However, the incarcerated PTI founder can be absolved from serving his sentence in the mentioned cases as Article 45 of the Constitution empowers the President to pardon any convict. It reads: “The President shall have power to grant pardon, reprieve and reprieve, and remit, suspend or commute any sentence imposed by any court, tribunal or other authority.

Many constitutional experts and jurists believe that the president can only pardon, remit or suspend any sentence imposed on the advice of the Prime Minister; others insist that the president can do it alone, without any advice from the chief executive.

Last year in August, after the conviction of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case by a district court in Islamabad, senior lawyer Latif Khosa had said that the President, at his own discretion or on the advice of the Prime Minister, could pardon or remit any sentence under Article 45.

He reportedly said there was no obstacle to the president's power to grant pardon, adding that anywhere in the world, the head of state had the power to pardon, commute, reprieve and reprieve all condemned.

After the surprise victory of PTI-backed candidates in the general elections, party supporters began demanding pardon from President Khan.

It is worth noting that Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, who was convicted along with the ex-PM in the Toshakhana and Un-Islamic Nikah cases, have already challenged all three IHC convictions.

