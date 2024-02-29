CPC leadership discusses draft government work report





BEIJING, Feb. 29 (APP): The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to discuss the draft government work report, which will be submitted by the State Council during of the annual session of the supreme legislative body in March for deliberation. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting. It was noted at the meeting that over the past year, in the face of an exceptionally complicated international environment and the arduous tasks of reform, development and maintaining stability, China has achieved a smooth transition in its response to COVID-19 and has seen economic recovery and growth, CGTN reported. The country has successfully achieved the year's major goals in economic and social development, with steady progress in pursuing high-quality development and building a modern socialist country in all respects, added the meeting. He said 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a crucial year for realizing the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). In order to carry out solid government work in 2024, it is necessary to adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, implementing the country's new development philosophy on all fronts, accelerating the creating a new development model and promoting high-quality development. development, the meeting highlighted. Efforts will be made to strengthen the dynamism of the economy, prevent and defuse risks, improve social expectations, consolidate and strengthen the dynamics of economic recovery and improve the well-being of the population, the meeting said.

New productive forces He noted that proactive fiscal policy should be appropriately strengthened, its effectiveness should be improved, and prudent monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, precise and effective. Great efforts should be made to advance the construction of a modern industrial system and accelerate the development of new productive forces, according to the document. China will relentlessly deepen reforms, expand high-level opening-up, and promote urban-rural integration and coordinated development among different regions. The meeting said China will also advance low-carbon development, strengthen and innovate social governance, and strive to achieve the country's annual economic and social development goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/global/cpc-leadership-discusses-draft-government-work-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos