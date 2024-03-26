We are not ashamed to be the successor of President Joko Widodo





Harianjogja.com, JAKARTAPresidential candidate Prabowo Subianto emphasized that the Indonesian Forward Coalition has no doubts or shame in being the successor to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We are here, the Indonesian Advanced Coalition, we do not hesitate and are not ashamed to say that we are the successors of President Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said during his speech at the rally and the order of the fast break day in Kuningan, Jakarta, Monday. (3/25/2024) evening. According to Prabowo, a good and honorable nation is one that respects its leaders. Prabowo also admitted that he respects previous Indonesian presidents and is determined to improve things that are still considered far from optimal. Brothers and sisters, our goal is clear. We build on the foundations built by our predecessors, by the presidents who came before us, which we recognize and which we respect. “We respect all the presidents who came before us, we recognize our strengths and our weaknesses, but we are determined to correct these shortcomings,” he said. On the other hand, Prabowo, who was named by the Indonesian KPU as the winner of the 2024 presidential election, said that his and Gibran Rakabuming Raka's victory was a victory for the Indonesian people. He thanked the supporters. I thank you for believing in me. “I consider myself and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, we are only flag bearers, we are only corner bearers, we are only representatives of all of you,” said Prabowo. Read also In the 2024 elections, Prabowo-Gibran will be the victim of internet intimidation most often Prabowo-Gibran is superior in a number of fast computing institutions, this is the response of Sultan HB Prabowo reveals Jokowi's message to be careful with position filings He also presented himself and Gibran as symbols of the ideals and desires of the people. These great national figures who are in front of me, they support me, they support Gibran, not because Prabowo is great, not because Gibran is great, but because Prabowo and Gibran are symbols of the ideals of our people, symbols of the desires of our people, he said. Prabowo promised to accept the people's mandate as a noble task and carry it out wholeheartedly and responsibly. “I accept this mandate as a noble mission, as a duty of the Indonesian people which I will carry out with all my heart, with a full sense of responsibility towards the Indonesian people,” Prabowo added. The vice-presidential candidate of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, also participated in the rally and breaking the fast. General Chairman of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition Party was also present, including General Chairman of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto, General Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan, and General Chairman of the Crescent Star Party (PBB). Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Apart from this, also present were National Campaign Team (TKN) Chairman Rosan Roeslani, TKN Secretary Nusron Wahid, Gerindra Party General Secretary Ahmad Muzani, as well as a number of national figures such as 'Aburizal Bakrie and Hatta Rajasa. Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Wednesday evening (20/3/2024) nominated Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the successful candidate in the 2024 elections with a total of 96,214,691 votes. Meanwhile, the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar couple received 40,971,906 votes, while the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. couple received 27,040,878 votes. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source: Between

