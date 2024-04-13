Politics
I Love Cotton and I Hate Lycra, A Brief History of Unexpected Workout Gear | Fashion
WOrkout selfies of gym bunnies wearing skintight leggings, short shorts, and bicep-baring tops have become as common as spotting someone drinking a protein shake during your morning commute. That is to say widespread. But this week, American singer Lenny Kravitz took the genre to a whole new, unexpected level.
Post a video on his Instagram, Kravitz was filmed lying on a bench press pushing weighted dumbbells into the air while his trainer gripped his legs. Although his training technique received strong criticism from gym professionalsit was her choice of sportswear, black leather pants, a sheer vest, black Cuban heeled boots and bug-eyed blackout sunglasses that got the most attention online.
You don't have any workout clothes? one user commented. Damn I need better gym fits, rapper Wiz Khalifa wrote.
Kravitz is known for his love of fashion. Throughout his career, the 59-year-old has refined a distinctive '70s-inspired style that revolves around thigh-hugging leather pants and even tighter T-shirts. But it was a first to see Kravitz wearing his at his local gym.
Then again, would it have been even more shocking to see him in comfortable sportswear? As one user noted: My man never breaks character. Full-time rockstar.
Kravitz is not the first to favor his daily uniform for training. In 2021, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed jogging in a crisp white shirt and polished oxford shoes. On another occasion he wore a pair of swimsuits. Actor Richard E Grant regularly posts videos of himself running around Richmond Park in his signature jazzy patterned shirt and jumper.
I love cotton and hate Lycra, hence a collared shirt when she's nervous on that long giraffe neck, the Saltburn star, 66, explained. in one of these video messages.
As part of Grants posts, many users have shared their own experiences of family and friends refusing to adopt specialist moisture-wicking fabrics. Whether it's skiing in neatly ironed Oxford shirts or throwing yourself into formal cords, it seems to be a trend among a certain older cohort of the same thinking generation drinking eight glasses of water a day is some kind of conspiracy theory.
Some users wonder if Grant and others actually understood anything. Rather than wearing tight workout clothes, perhaps the secret to exercising is to simply get up and go in what you feel comfortable in? In 1983, Cliff Young, a 61-year-old farmer, won the first 875 km ultramarathon between Sydney and Melbourne wearing his work overalls and rubber boots. In 2016, 23-year-old Juris Silenieks won an Atlanta half marathon wearing brown dress shoeswhile illustrations from Good Housekeeping in the 1920s show women doing push-ups in pajamas. Sports suits of the era consisted of long-sleeved blouses with sailor collars and pleated bloomer shorts worn over tights.
Although Grants cotton shirts won't give you the same dry feeling as chemically-based synthetic materials, the cotton will keep your body cool. But, for those tempted by Kravitz's leather pants, prepare for a post-workout struggle to get them off.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/apr/12/love-cotton-and-loathe-lycra-a-brief-history-of-unexpected-workout-gear
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I Love Cotton and I Hate Lycra, A Brief History of Unexpected Workout Gear | Fashion
- The William Magee Center offers students drug rehab
- College football player found dead in his apartment
- Designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
- Faced with possible news fee payments, Google removes links to California news sites for some users
- The White House says it is watching the Iranian threat “very, very closely.”
- Iranian students should be prosecuted for the dance video
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Sudbury News: Students learn cricket as sport's popularity grows
- This is Google Pixel 8a in all 4 colors
- Families affected by the Herat earthquake are spending the Eid holiday in tents amid continuing difficulties
- US intelligence shows China increasing equipment sales to Russia to support Ukraine war effort